DFSU: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
DFSU exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.14 and at a high of 42.47.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFSU stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock is priced at 42.47 today. It trades within 0.31%, yesterday's close was 42.34, and trading volume reached 176. The live price chart of DFSU shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF is currently valued at 42.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.75% and USD. View the chart live to track DFSU movements.
How to buy DFSU stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF shares at the current price of 42.47. Orders are usually placed near 42.47 or 42.77, while 176 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow DFSU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFSU stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.01 - 42.71 and current price 42.47. Many compare 4.35% and 18.80% before placing orders at 42.47 or 42.77. Explore the DFSU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the past year was 42.71. Within 31.01 - 42.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) over the year was 31.01. Comparing it with the current 42.47 and 31.01 - 42.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFSU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFSU stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.34, and 14.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.34
- Open
- 42.34
- Bid
- 42.47
- Ask
- 42.77
- Low
- 42.14
- High
- 42.47
- Volume
- 176
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 4.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.80%
- Year Change
- 14.75%
