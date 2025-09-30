시세섹션
통화 / DFSU
DFSU: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

42.34 USD 0.12 (0.28%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DFSU 환율이 오늘 0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.23이고 고가는 42.38이었습니다.

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DFSU stock price today?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock is priced at 42.34 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 42.22, and trading volume reached 134. The live price chart of DFSU shows these updates.

Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock pay dividends?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF is currently valued at 42.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.40% and USD. View the chart live to track DFSU movements.

How to buy DFSU stock?

You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF shares at the current price of 42.34. Orders are usually placed near 42.34 or 42.64, while 134 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow DFSU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFSU stock?

Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.01 - 42.71 and current price 42.34. Many compare 4.03% and 18.43% before placing orders at 42.34 or 42.64. Explore the DFSU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the past year was 42.71. Within 31.01 - 42.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) over the year was 31.01. Comparing it with the current 42.34 and 31.01 - 42.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFSU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFSU stock split?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.22, and 14.40% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
42.23 42.38
년간 변동
31.01 42.71
이전 종가
42.22
시가
42.33
Bid
42.34
Ask
42.64
저가
42.23
고가
42.38
볼륨
134
일일 변동
0.28%
월 변동
4.03%
6개월 변동
18.43%
년간 변동율
14.40%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8