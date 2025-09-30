- 개요
DFSU: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
DFSU 환율이 오늘 0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.23이고 고가는 42.38이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFSU stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock is priced at 42.34 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 42.22, and trading volume reached 134. The live price chart of DFSU shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF is currently valued at 42.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.40% and USD. View the chart live to track DFSU movements.
How to buy DFSU stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF shares at the current price of 42.34. Orders are usually placed near 42.34 or 42.64, while 134 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow DFSU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFSU stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.01 - 42.71 and current price 42.34. Many compare 4.03% and 18.43% before placing orders at 42.34 or 42.64. Explore the DFSU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the past year was 42.71. Within 31.01 - 42.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) over the year was 31.01. Comparing it with the current 42.34 and 31.01 - 42.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFSU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFSU stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.22, and 14.40% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 42.22
- 시가
- 42.33
- Bid
- 42.34
- Ask
- 42.64
- 저가
- 42.23
- 고가
- 42.38
- 볼륨
- 134
- 일일 변동
- 0.28%
- 월 변동
- 4.03%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.43%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.40%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8