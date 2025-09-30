- Genel bakış
DAPR: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April
DAPR fiyatı bugün 0.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 38.58 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 38.64 aralığında işlem gördü.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DAPR stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 38.64 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 38.62, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of DAPR shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 38.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.53% and USD. View the chart live to track DAPR movements.
How to buy DAPR stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 38.64. Orders are usually placed near 38.64 or 38.94, while 15 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow DAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DAPR stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 33.32 - 38.64 and current price 38.64. Many compare 1.05% and 4.18% before placing orders at 38.64 or 38.94. Explore the DAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 38.64. Within 33.32 - 38.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April (DAPR) over the year was 33.32. Comparing it with the current 38.64 and 33.32 - 38.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DAPR stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.62, and 6.53% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 38.62
- Açılış
- 38.60
- Satış
- 38.64
- Alış
- 38.94
- Düşük
- 38.58
- Yüksek
- 38.64
- Hacim
- 15
- Günlük değişim
- 0.05%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.05%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.18%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.53%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8