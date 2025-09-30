- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DAPR: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April
DAPR 환율이 오늘 0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.60이고 고가는 38.62이었습니다.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is DAPR stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 38.62 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 38.59, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of DAPR shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 38.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.48% and USD. View the chart live to track DAPR movements.
How to buy DAPR stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 38.62. Orders are usually placed near 38.62 or 38.92, while 15 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DAPR stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 33.32 - 38.63 and current price 38.62. Many compare 0.99% and 4.13% before placing orders at 38.62 or 38.92. Explore the DAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 38.63. Within 33.32 - 38.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April (DAPR) over the year was 33.32. Comparing it with the current 38.62 and 33.32 - 38.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DAPR stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.59, and 6.48% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 38.59
- 시가
- 38.62
- Bid
- 38.62
- Ask
- 38.92
- 저가
- 38.60
- 고가
- 38.62
- 볼륨
- 15
- 일일 변동
- 0.08%
- 월 변동
- 0.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.13%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.48%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8