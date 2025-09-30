시세섹션
통화 / DAPR
DAPR: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April

38.62 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DAPR 환율이 오늘 0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.60이고 고가는 38.62이었습니다.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DAPR stock price today?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 38.62 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 38.59, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of DAPR shows these updates.

Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 38.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.48% and USD. View the chart live to track DAPR movements.

How to buy DAPR stock?

You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 38.62. Orders are usually placed near 38.62 or 38.92, while 15 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DAPR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DAPR stock?

Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 33.32 - 38.63 and current price 38.62. Many compare 0.99% and 4.13% before placing orders at 38.62 or 38.92. Explore the DAPR price chart live with daily changes.

What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?

The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 38.63. Within 33.32 - 38.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.

What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April (DAPR) over the year was 33.32. Comparing it with the current 38.62 and 33.32 - 38.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAPR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DAPR stock split?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.59, and 6.48% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
38.60 38.62
년간 변동
33.32 38.63
이전 종가
38.59
시가
38.62
Bid
38.62
Ask
38.92
저가
38.60
고가
38.62
볼륨
15
일일 변동
0.08%
월 변동
0.99%
6개월 변동
4.13%
년간 변동율
6.48%
