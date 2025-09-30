- Overview
DAPR: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April
DAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.58 and at a high of 38.64.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DAPR stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 38.64 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 38.62, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of DAPR shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 38.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.53% and USD. View the chart live to track DAPR movements.
How to buy DAPR stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 38.64. Orders are usually placed near 38.64 or 38.94, while 15 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow DAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DAPR stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 33.32 - 38.64 and current price 38.64. Many compare 1.05% and 4.18% before placing orders at 38.64 or 38.94. Explore the DAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 38.64. Within 33.32 - 38.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April (DAPR) over the year was 33.32. Comparing it with the current 38.64 and 33.32 - 38.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DAPR stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.62, and 6.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.62
- Open
- 38.60
- Bid
- 38.64
- Ask
- 38.94
- Low
- 38.58
- High
- 38.64
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.18%
- Year Change
- 6.53%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8