CGXU: Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte
CGXU fiyatı bugün 0.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 29.46 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.64 aralığında işlem gördü.
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CGXU stock price today?
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte stock is priced at 29.61 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 29.57, and trading volume reached 668. The live price chart of CGXU shows these updates.
Does Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte stock pay dividends?
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte is currently valued at 29.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.71% and USD. View the chart live to track CGXU movements.
How to buy CGXU stock?
You can buy Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte shares at the current price of 29.61. Orders are usually placed near 29.61 or 29.91, while 668 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow CGXU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGXU stock?
Investing in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte involves considering the yearly range 21.17 - 29.64 and current price 29.61. Many compare 6.97% and 20.81% before placing orders at 29.61 or 29.91. Explore the CGXU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share Class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 29.64. Within 21.17 - 29.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte performance using the live chart.
What are Share Class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share Class (CGXU) over the year was 21.17. Comparing it with the current 29.61 and 21.17 - 29.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGXU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGXU stock split?
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.57, and 9.71% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 29.57
- Açılış
- 29.48
- Satış
- 29.61
- Alış
- 29.91
- Düşük
- 29.46
- Yüksek
- 29.64
- Hacim
- 668
- Günlük değişim
- 0.14%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.97%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 20.81%
- Yıllık değişim
- 9.71%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8