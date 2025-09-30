- 개요
CGXU: Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte
CGXU 환율이 오늘 0.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.52이고 고가는 29.63이었습니다.
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CGXU stock price today?
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte stock is priced at 29.57 today. It trades within 0.72%, yesterday's close was 29.36, and trading volume reached 784. The live price chart of CGXU shows these updates.
Does Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte stock pay dividends?
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte is currently valued at 29.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.56% and USD. View the chart live to track CGXU movements.
How to buy CGXU stock?
You can buy Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte shares at the current price of 29.57. Orders are usually placed near 29.57 or 29.87, while 784 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow CGXU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGXU stock?
Investing in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte involves considering the yearly range 21.17 - 29.63 and current price 29.57. Many compare 6.83% and 20.64% before placing orders at 29.57 or 29.87. Explore the CGXU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share Class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 29.63. Within 21.17 - 29.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte performance using the live chart.
What are Share Class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share Class (CGXU) over the year was 21.17. Comparing it with the current 29.57 and 21.17 - 29.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGXU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGXU stock split?
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.36, and 9.56% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 29.36
- 시가
- 29.52
- Bid
- 29.57
- Ask
- 29.87
- 저가
- 29.52
- 고가
- 29.63
- 볼륨
- 784
- 일일 변동
- 0.72%
- 월 변동
- 6.83%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.64%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.56%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8