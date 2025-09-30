- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CGXU: Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte
CGXU exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.46 and at a high of 29.64.
Follow Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CGXU stock price today?
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte stock is priced at 29.61 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 29.57, and trading volume reached 668. The live price chart of CGXU shows these updates.
Does Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte stock pay dividends?
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte is currently valued at 29.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.71% and USD. View the chart live to track CGXU movements.
How to buy CGXU stock?
You can buy Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte shares at the current price of 29.61. Orders are usually placed near 29.61 or 29.91, while 668 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow CGXU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGXU stock?
Investing in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte involves considering the yearly range 21.17 - 29.64 and current price 29.61. Many compare 6.97% and 20.81% before placing orders at 29.61 or 29.91. Explore the CGXU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share Class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 29.64. Within 21.17 - 29.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte performance using the live chart.
What are Share Class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share Class (CGXU) over the year was 21.17. Comparing it with the current 29.61 and 21.17 - 29.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGXU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGXU stock split?
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.57, and 9.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.57
- Open
- 29.48
- Bid
- 29.61
- Ask
- 29.91
- Low
- 29.46
- High
- 29.64
- Volume
- 668
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 6.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.81%
- Year Change
- 9.71%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8