CGXU: Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte

29.61 USD 0.04 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CGXU exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.46 and at a high of 29.64.

Follow Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CGXU stock price today?

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte stock is priced at 29.61 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 29.57, and trading volume reached 668. The live price chart of CGXU shows these updates.

Does Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte stock pay dividends?

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte is currently valued at 29.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.71% and USD. View the chart live to track CGXU movements.

How to buy CGXU stock?

You can buy Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte shares at the current price of 29.61. Orders are usually placed near 29.61 or 29.91, while 668 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow CGXU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CGXU stock?

Investing in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte involves considering the yearly range 21.17 - 29.64 and current price 29.61. Many compare 6.97% and 20.81% before placing orders at 29.61 or 29.91. Explore the CGXU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Share Class stock highest prices?

The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 29.64. Within 21.17 - 29.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte performance using the live chart.

What are Share Class stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Share Class (CGXU) over the year was 21.17. Comparing it with the current 29.61 and 21.17 - 29.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGXU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CGXU stock split?

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Capital Group Inte has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.57, and 9.71% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
29.46 29.64
Year Range
21.17 29.64
Previous Close
29.57
Open
29.48
Bid
29.61
Ask
29.91
Low
29.46
High
29.64
Volume
668
Daily Change
0.14%
Month Change
6.97%
6 Months Change
20.81%
Year Change
9.71%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8