KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / BKGI
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

BKGI: BNY Mellon ETF Trust BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ET

38.94 USD 0.20 (0.52%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BKGI fiyatı bugün 0.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 38.67 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 38.95 aralığında işlem gördü.

BNY Mellon ETF Trust BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ET hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BKGI haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BKGI stock price today?

BNY Mellon ETF Trust BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ET stock is priced at 38.94 today. It trades within 0.52%, yesterday's close was 38.74, and trading volume reached 89. The live price chart of BKGI shows these updates.

Does BNY Mellon ETF Trust BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ET stock pay dividends?

BNY Mellon ETF Trust BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ET is currently valued at 38.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.35% and USD. View the chart live to track BKGI movements.

How to buy BKGI stock?

You can buy BNY Mellon ETF Trust BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ET shares at the current price of 38.94. Orders are usually placed near 38.94 or 39.24, while 89 and 0.59% show market activity. Follow BKGI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BKGI stock?

Investing in BNY Mellon ETF Trust BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ET involves considering the yearly range 29.88 - 39.53 and current price 38.94. Many compare 3.84% and 13.26% before placing orders at 38.94 or 39.24. Explore the BKGI price chart live with daily changes.

What are BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the past year was 39.53. Within 29.88 - 39.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon ETF Trust BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ET performance using the live chart.

What are BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) over the year was 29.88. Comparing it with the current 38.94 and 29.88 - 39.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKGI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BKGI stock split?

BNY Mellon ETF Trust BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ET has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.74, and 21.35% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
38.67 38.95
Yıllık aralık
29.88 39.53
Önceki kapanış
38.74
Açılış
38.71
Satış
38.94
Alış
39.24
Düşük
38.67
Yüksek
38.95
Hacim
89
Günlük değişim
0.52%
Aylık değişim
3.84%
6 aylık değişim
13.26%
Yıllık değişim
21.35%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8