AMPX: Amprius Technologies Inc

11.78 USD 0.29 (2.52%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AMPX fiyatı bugün 2.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 11.40 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.10 aralığında işlem gördü.

Amprius Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
11.40 12.10
Yıllık aralık
0.98 12.10
Önceki kapanış
11.49
Açılış
11.52
Satış
11.78
Alış
12.08
Düşük
11.40
Yüksek
12.10
Hacim
10.822 K
Günlük değişim
2.52%
Aylık değişim
72.98%
6 aylık değişim
331.50%
Yıllık değişim
990.74%
21 Eylül, Pazar