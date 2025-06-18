クォートセクション
通貨 / AMPX
AMPX: Amprius Technologies Inc

11.49 USD 1.10 (10.59%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AMPXの今日の為替レートは、10.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.52の安値と11.54の高値で取引されました。

Amprius Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
10.52 11.54
1年のレンジ
0.98 11.54
以前の終値
10.39
始値
10.65
買値
11.49
買値
11.79
安値
10.52
高値
11.54
出来高
13.981 K
1日の変化
10.59%
1ヶ月の変化
68.72%
6ヶ月の変化
320.88%
1年の変化
963.89%
