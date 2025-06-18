通貨 / AMPX
AMPX: Amprius Technologies Inc
11.49 USD 1.10 (10.59%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMPXの今日の為替レートは、10.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.52の安値と11.54の高値で取引されました。
Amprius Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AMPX News
- アンプリウス・テクノロジーズの株価、52週高値の9.66ドルに到達
- Amprius Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 9.66 USD
- Amprius: The Lithium Ion Battery Disruptor (NYSE:AMPX)
- Amprius社の株価、3,500万ドルの購入注文獲得で上昇
- Amprius stock rises after securing $35 million purchase order
- Amprius、主要ドローンメーカーから3500万ドルの注文を獲得
- Amprius secures $35 million order from leading drone manufacturer
- Nordic Wing selects Amprius batteries for UAV drone operations
- Amprius Technologies: Strong Long-Term Growth Ahead For Lithium Battery Disruptor (AMPX)
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- SPX Technologies (SPXC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Amprius Technologies: Silicon-Anodes Power Aerospace Growth And Upside Potential (AMPX)
- Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Amprius Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 9.0 USD
- Amprius Technologies stock rating reiterated by Oppenheimer on manufacturing gains
- Total Return Breakouts: Signals Weakening After Record Gains, Nvidia, Semiconductors Key
- Amprius stock rating upgraded to Outperform by William Blair on drone industry prospects
- Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- MP Materials, CoreWeave, Trade Desk And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Amprius selected for Amazon Devices Climate Tech Accelerator
- Amprius: Upgrading On Commercial Momentum (NYSE:AMPX)
- Amprius Technologies shareholders approve directors and auditor at annual meeting
1日のレンジ
10.52 11.54
1年のレンジ
0.98 11.54
- 以前の終値
- 10.39
- 始値
- 10.65
- 買値
- 11.49
- 買値
- 11.79
- 安値
- 10.52
- 高値
- 11.54
- 出来高
- 13.981 K
- 1日の変化
- 10.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 68.72%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 320.88%
- 1年の変化
- 963.89%
