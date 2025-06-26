시세섹션
통화 / AMPX
주식로 돌아가기

AMPX: Amprius Technologies Inc

11.78 USD 0.29 (2.52%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AMPX 환율이 오늘 2.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.40이고 고가는 12.10이었습니다.

Amprius Technologies Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMPX News

일일 변동 비율
11.40 12.10
년간 변동
0.98 12.10
이전 종가
11.49
시가
11.52
Bid
11.78
Ask
12.08
저가
11.40
고가
12.10
볼륨
10.822 K
일일 변동
2.52%
월 변동
72.98%
6개월 변동
331.50%
년간 변동율
990.74%
20 9월, 토요일