AMPX
AMPX: Amprius Technologies Inc
11.78 USD 0.29 (2.52%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AMPX 환율이 오늘 2.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.40이고 고가는 12.10이었습니다.
Amprius Technologies Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
11.40 12.10
년간 변동
0.98 12.10
- 이전 종가
- 11.49
- 시가
- 11.52
- Bid
- 11.78
- Ask
- 12.08
- 저가
- 11.40
- 고가
- 12.10
- 볼륨
- 10.822 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.52%
- 월 변동
- 72.98%
- 6개월 변동
- 331.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 990.74%
20 9월, 토요일