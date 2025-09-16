Dövizler / SEKJPY
SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen
15.718 JPY 0.089 (0.56%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Swedish Krona Kâr para birimi: Yen
SEKJPY fiyatı bugün -0.56% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 15.673 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.833 aralığında işlem gördü.
Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
SEKJPY haberleri
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 21th to 26th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD extends post-FOMC gains – Scotiabank
- JPY: Hawkish BoJ surprise – ING
- Bank of Japan also sticks to the script – Commerzbank
- USD/JPY Forecast 19/09: Holds Firm Ahead of BoJ (Video)
- BoJ's Ueda: Easy monetary conditions will support economy
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- Japanese Yen remains steady after CPI release as focus shifts to BoJ policy decision
- Japanese Yen weakens to near 148.00 ahead of BoJ rate decision
- BoJ set to stand pat on rates until Japan’s political situation clarifies
- USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Outlook: BOJ Caution and Fed Signals K
- Japanese Yen under pressure as markets await BoJ decision and Japan CPI
- Japan Forex Today: Japanese Yen weakens ahead of BoJ decision
- Japanese Yen extends post-FOMC pullback as traders await BoJ meeting
- Japanese Yen weakens below 147.00 as Fed cuts rate for first time this year
- USD/JPY tumbles toward 145.50 as Fed cut and dovish guidance sink Dollar
- USD/JPY might weaken to 145.85 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY slides to near 146.20 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- JPY: BoJ to keep its policy rate unchanged – OCBC
- Japanese Yen steadies as USD rebounds, focus remains on FOMC and BoJ
- USD/JPY tumbles below 146.50, all eyes on Fed rate decision
- USD/JPY sinks to one-week low ahead of Fed interest rate decision, BoJ in focus
- USD/JPY Forecast 16/09: Negative Against Yen (Video)
- Japan’s Kato: Will consider measures to raise pressure on Russia, coordinate with G7 countries
Günlük aralık
15.673 15.833
Yıllık aralık
13.495 15.910
- Önceki kapanış
- 15.80 7
- Açılış
- 15.75 3
- Satış
- 15.71 8
- Alış
- 15.74 8
- Düşük
- 15.67 3
- Yüksek
- 15.83 3
- Hacim
- 34.384 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.56%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.39%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.35%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.32%
