SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen

15.718 JPY 0.089 (0.56%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Swedish Krona Kâr para birimi: Yen

SEKJPY fiyatı bugün -0.56% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 15.673 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.833 aralığında işlem gördü.

Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
15.673 15.833
Yıllık aralık
13.495 15.910
Önceki kapanış
15.80 7
Açılış
15.75 3
Satış
15.71 8
Alış
15.74 8
Düşük
15.67 3
Yüksek
15.83 3
Hacim
34.384 K
Günlük değişim
-0.56%
Aylık değişim
1.39%
6 aylık değişim
5.35%
Yıllık değişim
11.32%
21 Eylül, Pazar