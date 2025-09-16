시세섹션
통화 / SEKJPY
SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen

15.718 JPY 0.089 (0.56%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Swedish Krona 수익 통화: Yen

SEKJPY 환율이 오늘 -0.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.673이고 고가는 15.833이었습니다.

Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
15.673 15.833
년간 변동
13.495 15.910
이전 종가
15.80 7
시가
15.75 3
Bid
15.71 8
Ask
15.74 8
저가
15.67 3
고가
15.83 3
볼륨
34.384 K
일일 변동
-0.56%
월 변동
1.39%
6개월 변동
5.35%
년간 변동율
11.32%
