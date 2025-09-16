통화 / SEKJPY
SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen
15.718 JPY 0.089 (0.56%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Swedish Krona 수익 통화: Yen
SEKJPY 환율이 오늘 -0.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.673이고 고가는 15.833이었습니다.
Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SEKJPY News
- USD extends post-FOMC gains – Scotiabank
- JPY: Hawkish BoJ surprise – ING
- Bank of Japan also sticks to the script – Commerzbank
- USD/JPY Forecast 19/09: Holds Firm Ahead of BoJ (Video)
- BoJ's Ueda: Easy monetary conditions will support economy
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- Japanese Yen remains steady after CPI release as focus shifts to BoJ policy decision
- Japanese Yen weakens to near 148.00 ahead of BoJ rate decision
- BoJ set to stand pat on rates until Japan’s political situation clarifies
- USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Outlook: BOJ Caution and Fed Signals K
- Japanese Yen under pressure as markets await BoJ decision and Japan CPI
- Japan Forex Today: Japanese Yen weakens ahead of BoJ decision
- Japanese Yen extends post-FOMC pullback as traders await BoJ meeting
- Japanese Yen weakens below 147.00 as Fed cuts rate for first time this year
- USD/JPY tumbles toward 145.50 as Fed cut and dovish guidance sink Dollar
- USD/JPY might weaken to 145.85 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY slides to near 146.20 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- JPY: BoJ to keep its policy rate unchanged – OCBC
- Japanese Yen steadies as USD rebounds, focus remains on FOMC and BoJ
- USD/JPY tumbles below 146.50, all eyes on Fed rate decision
- USD/JPY sinks to one-week low ahead of Fed interest rate decision, BoJ in focus
- USD/JPY Forecast 16/09: Negative Against Yen (Video)
- Japan’s Kato: Will consider measures to raise pressure on Russia, coordinate with G7 countries
- Japanese Yen struggles for direction as central bank decisions loom
일일 변동 비율
15.673 15.833
년간 변동
13.495 15.910
- 이전 종가
- 15.80 7
- 시가
- 15.75 3
- Bid
- 15.71 8
- Ask
- 15.74 8
- 저가
- 15.67 3
- 고가
- 15.83 3
- 볼륨
- 34.384 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.56%
- 월 변동
- 1.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.32%
20 9월, 토요일