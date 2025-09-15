クォートセクション
SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen

15.759 JPY 0.048 (0.30%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Swedish Krona 利益通貨: Yen

SEKJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.723の安値と15.833の高値で取引されました。

Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yenダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

SEKJPY News

1日のレンジ
15.723 15.833
1年のレンジ
13.495 15.910
以前の終値
15.80 7
始値
15.75 3
買値
15.75 9
買値
15.78 9
安値
15.72 3
高値
15.83 3
出来高
24.442 K
1日の変化
-0.30%
1ヶ月の変化
1.65%
6ヶ月の変化
5.62%
1年の変化
11.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
日銀金融政策決定会合発表
実際
期待
03:47
JPY
日銀金利決定
実際
0.5%
期待
0.5%
06:30
JPY
日銀記者会見
実際
期待
19:30
JPY
CFTC JPY 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
91.6 K