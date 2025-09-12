CotizacionesSecciones
SEKJPY
SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen

15.882 JPY 0.089 (0.56%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Swedish Krona Divisa de beneficio: Yen

El tipo de cambio de SEKJPY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 15.696, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.910.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
15.696 15.910
Rango anual
13.495 15.910
Cierres anteriores
15.79 3
Open
15.76 4
Bid
15.88 2
Ask
15.91 2
Low
15.69 6
High
15.91 0
Volumen
19.717 K
Cambio diario
0.56%
Cambio mensual
2.44%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.45%
Cambio anual
12.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
23:30
JPY
Índice de Precios al Consumidor excluyendo Alimentos y Energía a/a
Act.
Pronós.
3.5%
Prev.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Índice Básico de Precios al Consumidor a/a
Act.
Pronós.
3.0%
Prev.
3.1%