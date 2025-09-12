Divisas / SEKJPY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen
15.882 JPY 0.089 (0.56%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Swedish Krona Divisa de beneficio: Yen
El tipo de cambio de SEKJPY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 15.696, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.910.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEKJPY News
- Noticias Hoy - 18/09: Fed Baja las Tasas de Interés
- Japanese Yen extends post-FOMC pullback as traders await BoJ meeting
- Japanese Yen weakens below 147.00 as Fed cuts rate for first time this year
- USD/JPY tumbles toward 145.50 as Fed cut and dovish guidance sink Dollar
- USD/JPY might weaken to 145.85 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY slides to near 146.20 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- JPY: BoJ to keep its policy rate unchanged – OCBC
- Japanese Yen steadies as USD rebounds, focus remains on FOMC and BoJ
- USD/JPY tumbles below 146.50, all eyes on Fed rate decision
- USD/JPY sinks to one-week low ahead of Fed interest rate decision, BoJ in focus
- USD/JPY Forecast 16/09: Negative Against Yen (Video)
- Japan’s Kato: Will consider measures to raise pressure on Russia, coordinate with G7 countries
- Japanese Yen struggles for direction as central bank decisions loom
- Japan’s Hayashi: Tokyo pleased with implementation of tariff agreement with the US
- USD/JPY: Likely to trade in a range of 147.20/148.15 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY declines to near 147.30 as US Dollar falls, Fed-BoJ policy eyed
- USD/JPY Forecast 15/09: Fed Decision Looms (Chart)
- Japanese Yen stuck in range as traders eye FOMC and BoJ decisions
- Japanese Yen flat lines near 147.50 as Fed rate cut bets grow
- USD/JPY: A narrower range of 146.20/148.50 may be enough to contain the price – UOB Group
- JPY: Statement with the US emphasises renunciation of FX manipulation – Commerzbank
- USD/JPY nears 148.00 with the Yen weighed by political uncertainty
- Japan’s Akazawa: US tariffs of 15% could cut Japanese corporate earnings by up to 3%
- Japanese Yen struggles as political uncertainty and risk-on mood weigh
Rango diario
15.696 15.910
Rango anual
13.495 15.910
- Cierres anteriores
- 15.79 3
- Open
- 15.76 4
- Bid
- 15.88 2
- Ask
- 15.91 2
- Low
- 15.69 6
- High
- 15.91 0
- Volumen
- 19.717 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.56%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.44%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.45%
- Cambio anual
- 12.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
23:30
JPY
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.5%
- Prev.
- 3.4%
23:30
JPY
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.0%
- Prev.
- 3.1%