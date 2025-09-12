Moedas / SEKJPY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen
15.815 JPY 0.008 (0.05%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Swedish Krona Moeda de lucro: Yen
A taxa do SEKJPY para hoje mudou para 0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.793 e o mais alto foi 15.825.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEKJPY Notícias
- Japanese Yen under pressure as markets await BoJ decision and Japan CPI
- Japan Forex Today: Japanese Yen weakens ahead of BoJ decision
- Japanese Yen extends post-FOMC pullback as traders await BoJ meeting
- Japanese Yen weakens below 147.00 as Fed cuts rate for first time this year
- USD/JPY tumbles toward 145.50 as Fed cut and dovish guidance sink Dollar
- USD/JPY might weaken to 145.85 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY slides to near 146.20 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- JPY: BoJ to keep its policy rate unchanged – OCBC
- Japanese Yen steadies as USD rebounds, focus remains on FOMC and BoJ
- USD/JPY tumbles below 146.50, all eyes on Fed rate decision
- USD/JPY sinks to one-week low ahead of Fed interest rate decision, BoJ in focus
- USD/JPY Forecast 16/09: Negative Against Yen (Video)
- Japan’s Kato: Will consider measures to raise pressure on Russia, coordinate with G7 countries
- Japanese Yen struggles for direction as central bank decisions loom
- Japan’s Hayashi: Tokyo pleased with implementation of tariff agreement with the US
- USD/JPY: Likely to trade in a range of 147.20/148.15 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY declines to near 147.30 as US Dollar falls, Fed-BoJ policy eyed
- USD/JPY Forecast 15/09: Fed Decision Looms (Chart)
- Japanese Yen stuck in range as traders eye FOMC and BoJ decisions
- Japanese Yen flat lines near 147.50 as Fed rate cut bets grow
- USD/JPY: A narrower range of 146.20/148.50 may be enough to contain the price – UOB Group
- JPY: Statement with the US emphasises renunciation of FX manipulation – Commerzbank
- USD/JPY nears 148.00 with the Yen weighed by political uncertainty
- Japan’s Akazawa: US tariffs of 15% could cut Japanese corporate earnings by up to 3%
Faixa diária
15.793 15.825
Faixa anual
13.495 15.910
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.80 7
- Open
- 15.80 2
- Bid
- 15.81 5
- Ask
- 15.84 5
- Low
- 15.79 3
- High
- 15.82 5
- Volume
- 688
- Mudança diária
- 0.05%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.00%
- Mudança anual
- 12.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
23:30
JPY
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.5%
- Prév.
- 3.4%
23:30
JPY
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.0%
- Prév.
- 3.1%