SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen

15.815 JPY 0.008 (0.05%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Swedish Krona Moeda de lucro: Yen

A taxa do SEKJPY para hoje mudou para 0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.793 e o mais alto foi 15.825.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

SEKJPY Notícias

Faixa diária
15.793 15.825
Faixa anual
13.495 15.910
Fechamento anterior
15.80 7
Open
15.80 2
Bid
15.81 5
Ask
15.84 5
Low
15.79 3
High
15.82 5
Volume
688
Mudança diária
0.05%
Mudança mensal
2.01%
Mudança de 6 meses
6.00%
Mudança anual
12.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC) Excl. Alimentos e Energia (Anual)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.5%
Prév.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.0%
Prév.
3.1%