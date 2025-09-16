CotationsSections
Devises / SEKJPY
SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen

15.718 JPY 0.089 (0.56%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Swedish Krona Devise de profit: Yen

Le taux de change de SEKJPY a changé de -0.56% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 15.673 et à un maximum de 15.833.

Suivez la dynamique Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
15.673 15.833
Range Annuel
13.495 15.910
Clôture Précédente
15.80 7
Ouverture
15.75 3
Bid
15.71 8
Ask
15.74 8
Plus Bas
15.67 3
Plus Haut
15.83 3
Volume
34.384 K
Changement quotidien
-0.56%
Changement Mensuel
1.39%
Changement à 6 Mois
5.35%
Changement Annuel
11.32%
20 septembre, samedi