Valute / SEKJPY
SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen
15.718 JPY 0.089 (0.56%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Swedish Krona Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il tasso di cambio SEKJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.673 e ad un massimo di 15.833.
Segui le dinamiche di Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SEKJPY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.673 15.833
Intervallo Annuale
13.495 15.910
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.80 7
- Apertura
- 15.75 3
- Bid
- 15.71 8
- Ask
- 15.74 8
- Minimo
- 15.67 3
- Massimo
- 15.83 3
- Volume
- 34.384 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.32%
21 settembre, domenica