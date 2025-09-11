报价部分
货币 / SEKJPY
回到货币

SEKJPY: Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen

15.799 JPY 0.006 (0.04%)
版块: 货币 基础: Swedish Krona 盈利货币: Yen

今日SEKJPY汇率已更改0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点15.696和高点15.806进行交易。

关注Swedish Krona vs Japanese Yen动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SEKJPY新闻

日范围
15.696 15.806
年范围
13.495 15.897
前一天收盘价
15.79 3
开盘价
15.76 4
卖价
15.79 9
买价
15.82 9
最低价
15.69 6
最高价
15.80 6
交易量
10.477 K
日变化
0.04%
月变化
1.91%
6个月变化
5.89%
年变化
11.89%
18 九月, 星期四
23:30
JPY
居民消费价格指数（不含食品和能源）年率 y/y
实际值
预测值
3.5%
前值
3.4%
23:30
JPY
核心全国居民消费价格指数年率 y/y
实际值
预测值
3.0%
前值
3.1%