CHFJPY: Swiss Franc vs Yen

185.705 JPY 0.691 (0.37%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Swiss Franc Kâr para birimi: Yen

CHFJPY döviz kuru bugün -0.37% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 CHF başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 185.668 JPY ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 186.804 JPY aralığında işlem gördü.

İsviçre frankı vs Japon yeni hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, İsviçre frankı fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
185.668 186.804
Yıllık aralık
165.853 187.050
Önceki kapanış
186.39 6
Açılış
186.64 3
Satış
185.70 5
Alış
185.73 5
Düşük
185.66 8
Yüksek
186.80 4
Hacim
80.651 K
Günlük değişim
-0.37%
Aylık değişim
1.18%
6 aylık değişim
9.63%
Yıllık değişim
9.35%
21 Eylül, Pazar