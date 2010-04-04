通貨 / CHFJPY
CHFJPY: Swiss Franc vs Yen
186.160 JPY 0.236 (0.13%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Swiss Franc 利益通貨: Yen
CHFJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1CHFあたり185.752JPYの安値と186.804JPYの高値で取引されました。
スイスフランvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スイスフラン価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
185.752 186.804
1年のレンジ
165.853 187.050
- 以前の終値
- 186.39 6
- 始値
- 186.64 3
- 買値
- 186.16 0
- 買値
- 186.19 0
- 安値
- 185.75 2
- 高値
- 186.80 4
- 出来高
- 34.500 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.90%
- 1年の変化
- 9.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
03:47
JPY
- 実際
- 0.5%
- 期待
- 前
- 0.5%
06:30
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
19:30
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 91.6 K