Valute / CHFJPY
CHFJPY: Swiss Franc vs Yen
185.705 JPY 0.691 (0.37%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Swiss Franc Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il tasso di cambio CHFJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 185.668 JPY e ad un massimo di 186.804 JPY per 1 CHF.
Segui le dinamiche di Franco Svizzero vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Franco Svizzero sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
185.668 186.804
Intervallo Annuale
165.853 187.050
- Chiusura Precedente
- 186.39 6
- Apertura
- 186.64 3
- Bid
- 185.70 5
- Ask
- 185.73 5
- Minimo
- 185.66 8
- Massimo
- 186.80 4
- Volume
- 80.651 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.35%
21 settembre, domenica