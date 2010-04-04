통화 / CHFJPY
CHFJPY: Swiss Franc vs Yen
185.705 JPY 0.691 (0.37%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Swiss Franc 수익 통화: Yen
CHFJPY 환율이 당일 -0.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 CHF당 저가 185.668 JPY와 고가 186.804 JPY로 거래되었습니다
스위스 프랑 vs 일본 엔 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 스위스 프랑 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
185.668 186.804
년간 변동
165.853 187.050
- 이전 종가
- 186.39 6
- 시가
- 186.64 3
- Bid
- 185.70 5
- Ask
- 185.73 5
- 저가
- 185.66 8
- 고가
- 186.80 4
- 볼륨
- 80.651 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.37%
- 월 변동
- 1.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.63%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.35%
20 9월, 토요일