货币 / CHFJPY
CHFJPY: Swiss Franc vs Yen
186.115 JPY 0.204 (0.11%)
版块: 货币 基础: Swiss Franc 盈利货币: Yen
今日CHFJPY汇率已更改by -0.11%。当日，该货币每1CHF以低点185.612 JPY和高点186.316 JPY进行交易。
关注瑞士法郎vs日元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去瑞士法郎价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
185.612 186.316
年范围
165.853 186.327
- 前一天收盘价
- 186.31 9
- 开盘价
- 186.21 4
- 卖价
- 186.11 5
- 买价
- 186.14 5
- 最低价
- 185.61 2
- 最高价
- 186.31 6
- 交易量
- 69.747 K
- 日变化
- -0.11%
- 月变化
- 1.40%
- 6个月变化
- 9.87%
- 年变化
- 9.59%
17 九月, 星期三