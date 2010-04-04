CotaçõesSeções
CHFJPY
Voltar para Moedas

CHFJPY: Swiss Franc vs Yen

186.496 JPY 0.100 (0.05%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Swiss Franc Moeda de lucro: Yen

A taxa do CHFJPY para hoje mudou para 0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 186.297 JPY para 1 CHF e o máximo foi 186.661 JPY.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Franco suíço vs iene japonês. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Franco suíço mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHFJPY Notícias

CHFJPY on the Community Forum

FREE
Faixa diária
186.297 186.661
Faixa anual
165.853 187.050
Fechamento anterior
186.39 6
Open
186.64 3
Bid
186.49 6
Ask
186.52 6
Low
186.29 7
High
186.66 1
Volume
471
Mudança diária
0.05%
Mudança mensal
1.61%
Mudança de 6 meses
10.10%
Mudança anual
9.82%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC) Excl. Alimentos e Energia (Anual)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.5%
Prév.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.0%
Prév.
3.1%