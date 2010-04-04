Currencies / CHFJPY
CHFJPY: Swiss Franc vs Yen
186.182 JPY 0.137 (0.07%)
Sector: Currency Base: Swiss Franc Profit currency: Yen
CHFJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 185.922 JPY and at a high of 186.316 JPY per 1 CHF.
Follow Swiss Frank vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Swiss Frank price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CHFJPY News
- Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF bearish bias capped by Fed
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Drifts towards 0.79509 amid growing bearish traction
- USD/CHF trades flat around 0.7960, investors await Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/CHF price forecast: Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs
- USD/CHF trades steadily below 0.8000 ahead of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data
- USD/CHF eases as Greenback declines amid Fed rate cut expectations
- USD/CHF Forecast 11/09: USD Sideways Against Franc (Chart)
- USD/CHF remains below 0.8000 as traders await US CPI for fresh cues
- Swiss Franc gains after weak US PPI; SNB’s Schlegel signals cautious stance
- USD/CHF: Near term bounce not ruled out – OCBC
- USD/CHF steady below 0.8000 as markets eye SNB speech, US inflation
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Steadies near 0.7970 as payroll revision sparks Fed cut bets
- USD/CHF steadies near 0.7940 ahead of US NFP revision
- USD/CHF Forecast 09/09: Weakness Targets 0.79 Support -Video
- CHF: SNB seems more tolerant of CHF strength – ING
- USD/CHF nears two-month lows at 0.7910 with US jobs in the spotlight
- USD/CHF hits multi-week lows at 0.7950 amid higher hopes of Fed easing
- USD/CHF Forecast 08/09: Plunges Below 0.80 (Chart)
- USD/CHF oscillates near one-month low, struggles below 0.8000 level
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 07th to 12th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Sinks below 0.80 on weak NFP data
- USD/CHF extends its reversal below 0.8040 with US jobs data on focus
- USD/CHF holds losses near 0.8050 amid rising Fed rate cut bets, US NFP eyed
Daily Range
185.922 186.316
Year Range
165.853 186.327
- Previous Close
- 186.31 9
- Open
- 186.21 4
- Bid
- 186.18 2
- Ask
- 186.21 2
- Low
- 185.92 2
- High
- 186.31 6
- Volume
- 10.739 K
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 1.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.91%
- Year Change
- 9.63%
17 September, Wednesday