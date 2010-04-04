Devises / CHFJPY
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CHFJPY: Swiss Franc vs Yen
185.705 JPY 0.691 (0.37%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Swiss Franc Devise de profit: Yen
Le taux de change de CHFJPY a changé de -0.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 185.668 JPY et à un maximum de 186.804 JPY pour 1 CHF.
Suivez la dynamique Franc Suisse vs. Yen Japonais. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Franc suisse a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHFJPY Nouvelles
- USD/CHF extends beyond 0.7950 amid generalised Swiss Franc weakness
- USD/CHF clings to gains near 0.7930 as US Dollar trades firmly
- USD/CHF bounces from 14-year lows after Fed rate cut
- USD/CHF trades vulnerably near 0.7860 ahead of Fed’s policy decision
- USD/CHF plunges to 14-year low as Fed easing bets hammer the US Dollar
- USD/CHF Forex Signal 16/09: Drifts Lower (Chart)
- Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF bearish bias capped by Fed
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Drifts towards 0.79509 amid growing bearish traction
- USD/CHF trades flat around 0.7960, investors await Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/CHF price forecast: Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs
- USD/CHF trades steadily below 0.8000 ahead of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data
- USD/CHF eases as Greenback declines amid Fed rate cut expectations
- USD/CHF Forecast 11/09: USD Sideways Against Franc (Chart)
- USD/CHF remains below 0.8000 as traders await US CPI for fresh cues
- Swiss Franc gains after weak US PPI; SNB’s Schlegel signals cautious stance
- USD/CHF: Near term bounce not ruled out – OCBC
- USD/CHF steady below 0.8000 as markets eye SNB speech, US inflation
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Steadies near 0.7970 as payroll revision sparks Fed cut bets
- USD/CHF steadies near 0.7940 ahead of US NFP revision
- USD/CHF Forecast 09/09: Weakness Targets 0.79 Support -Video
- CHF: SNB seems more tolerant of CHF strength – ING
- Analyse des Magnificent 7 aujourd'hui, 09/09: IA (graphique)
- USD/CHF nears two-month lows at 0.7910 with US jobs in the spotlight
CHFJPY on the Community Forum
Applications de Trading pour CHFJPY
Range AI MT5
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (3)
J’ai créé Range AI pour trader sereinement et sans risques inutiles. Cet Expert Advisor est basé sur un algorithme complexe entraîné par intelligence artificielle. Son rôle est de trouver des points d’entrée fiables et de trader avec prudence — sans grille, sans martingale et avec un drawdown minimal. Range AI construit une zone de prix, attend la confirmation et ne fonctionne que dans les situations où la probabilité de succès est la plus élevée. Pour moi, il était important de créer un systè
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Originall I did not want to publish this EA... I created this EA only for my personal use and thought it would be "too good" to be sold on MQL5. But then I had a great idea. The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own this EA. After that, price will either increase extremly or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor: Connector . Connector will be available only for a limited time. Free demo version:
Apocalypse Gold
Xian Qin Ceng
4.4 (10)
Beaucoup de gens aiment le trading XAUUSD, et je ne fais pas exception. Après avoir accumulé une certaine expérience de trading et un travail acharné, j'ai créé cet Apocalypse XAU EA spécifiquement pour le trading de toutes les variétés liées à XAU, telles que XAUUSD/XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD. Cependant, étant donné que de nombreuses personnes n'ont peut-être pas besoin de négocier toutes les paires de devises XAU, mais uniquement de négocier XAUUSD, une EA d'entrée de gamme devient t
Signal en direct Trouvez-en plus ici: https://www.mql5.com/fr/users/prizmal/seller Ce robot de trading est conçu avec expertise pour négocier la paire de devises CHF/JPY avec une efficacité et une fiabilité exceptionnelles. Il utilise des techniques avancées de gestion des risques pour maximiser les gains tout en protégeant le capital. Les paramètres prédéfinis de stop-loss et de take-profit sont essentiels à sa stratégie, garantissant des profits et limitant les pertes potentielles. Contr
Multi Strike EA
Branislav Bridzik
2 (1)
Introducing Multi Strike – Your Strategic Edge in Forex Trading Dear Trader, After countless setbacks, endless hours of screen time, and unwavering determination, the breakthrough is finally here. Meet Multi Strike — a revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) that fuses multiple trading systems and skills into one powerful solution. Carefully engineered and backed by a proven market edge, Multi Strike empowers you to navigate market waves with confidence and precision. Current Mode: SYSTEM 1 (System 2
FREE
RSI Heatmap Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
RSI Heatmap Indicator for MetaTrader5 The RSI Heatmap Indicator for MetaTrader5 is a powerful visual tool designed to measure the momentum of multiple currency pairs based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It detects and highlights overbought and oversold conditions across several timeframes and displays them in a heatmap located at the bottom left section of the chart. This visual representation helps traders quickly assess the overall market sentiment. Green tones signal potential buying
FREE
Grid Harvester MT5 Free
Grzegorz Korycki
4.5 (2)
WARNING: Product is out of support! Free version of the grid strategy! Identical strategy to the full version, the only limitation is the number of positions. Its goal is to harvest most out of trending market (on automatic mode) taking advantage of corrections in trends. It can be also used by experienced traders on manual trading. This kind of system is being used by most successful social traders having 500+ paid subscribers. Combine your trading experience with this automatic strategy! It
FREE
Range quotidien
185.668 186.804
Range Annuel
165.853 187.050
- Clôture Précédente
- 186.39 6
- Ouverture
- 186.64 3
- Bid
- 185.70 5
- Ask
- 185.73 5
- Plus Bas
- 185.66 8
- Plus Haut
- 186.80 4
- Volume
- 80.651 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.37%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.18%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 9.63%
- Changement Annuel
- 9.35%
20 septembre, samedi