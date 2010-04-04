CotationsSections
Devises / CHFJPY
CHFJPY: Swiss Franc vs Yen

185.705 JPY 0.691 (0.37%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Swiss Franc Devise de profit: Yen

Le taux de change de CHFJPY a changé de -0.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 185.668 JPY et à un maximum de 186.804 JPY pour 1 CHF.

Suivez la dynamique Franc Suisse vs. Yen Japonais. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Franc suisse a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
185.668 186.804
Range Annuel
165.853 187.050
Clôture Précédente
186.39 6
Ouverture
186.64 3
Bid
185.70 5
Ask
185.73 5
Plus Bas
185.66 8
Plus Haut
186.80 4
Volume
80.651 K
Changement quotidien
-0.37%
Changement Mensuel
1.18%
Changement à 6 Mois
9.63%
Changement Annuel
9.35%
20 septembre, samedi