Trade Hub

SYSTEM DESCRIPTION: Cyber Capital TRADE HUB is support software for traders who wish to improve and speed up the opening, closing, and management of trades, as well as their own risk management. The system is developed for MT4 and allows you to open and close positions with fixed or automated lots based on percentage risk in one click. All the features of the dashboard are listed below. In addition to the normal functions of a trading dahsboard there is the ability to open manual trades with the proprietary PROFIT PILOT algorithmic management, management that allows you to minimize risk and maximize profit (you can see an example of how it works in the gifs below).

[WARNING] The version that can be downloaded from the market is not working, as our Trade Hub for all its complex functions needs to call several DLLs of our own creation, called DLLs not allowed in EAs sold through Market MQL. We therefore invite everyone who wants to try or purchase our Trade Hub to go to our website www.cybercapital.it

Request your free 14-day trial by visiting our website www.cybercapital.it or contacting us on telegram

ESSENTIAL VERSION:
  • automatic lot determination based on input account percentage risk and relative input stop loss
  • automatic determination of lots based on the monetary risk of the input account and its input stop loss
  • setting SL and TP by dragging levels on the chart
  • opening of pending orders
  • opening of market orders
  • managing a single order
  • management of multiple orders
  • closing multiple orders
  • closing only orders in profit
  • closing only orders in loss
  • SL to Breakeven with one click
  • SL to Breakeven automatic after a number of pips in profit from input
  • automatic partial trade closures given as input


ELITE VERSION:
Ability to use our PROFIT PILOT algorithm for opening and managing trades automatically.

PROFIT PILOT is a proprietary algorithm designed by CYBER CAPITAL that allows traders to minimize the risk of their trades and maximize profits automatically, as well as gain from low volatility phases:

  • PROFIT PILOT with set RANGE will increase market exposure should the trade go against our bias, always respecting the maximum percentage or monetary risk parameters given as input. This type of management allows us to exponentially increase profits in case the market goes against us initially and to gain from range phases: if the market should start to lateralize, PROFIT PILOT will activate dynamic grids with automatic partials that will allow us to derive profits even from non-directional phases.
  • PROFIT PILOT with set TREND will gradually increase exposure as our trade proceeds into profit: the first position will be opened with a very small lot, so if price should immediately go for our SL the loss will be infinitesimal. Conversely, the moment our position proceeds in profit, the system will increase exposure so as to increase profits gradually in a logic similar to an anti-martingale - nevertheless it will always maintain the maximum percentage or monetary risk profile set in input. Again, the algorithm will gain exponentially from market lateralization phases, creating dynamic grids with automatic partials.
  • it is possible to give a percentage profit target parameter, which once reached will give the signal to PROFIT PILOT to close all trades automatically.


What are the advantages of PROFIT PILOT?

  • will allow, with TREND entries, to minimize risk exposure, closing in negligible losses in case the position immediately takes the opposite direction to our bias.
  • will allow traders to profit from low volatility and lateralization phases of the market in a fully automatic manner: when you are in the market, waiting for an asset to take a position can be nerve-wracking-with PROFIT PILOT even non-directional phases of the market represent an automatic profit opportunity.
  • in either case, there will never be a downside to using the algorithm, as it will never exceed the percentage or monetary risk given as input-we will therefore trade normally, but reduce risk and increase profits, while also gaining from range phases otherwise unprofitable for directional traders.
 

ASSETS OPERATED: any


ESSENTIAL AND ELITE VERSIONS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE FROM OUR WEBSITE.


Filtrele:
shlmn98
14
shlmn98 2023.04.14 15:41 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt