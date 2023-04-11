Balance Guardian

BALANCE GUARDIAN is a software to support traders who wish to set profit and maximum loss targets for their trading accounts. developed for MT4. Once BALANCE GUARDIAN is activated, the user will be able to set the maximum acceptable loss as well as their own profit target - upon reaching either one, the software will proceed with closing all open trades and subsequent deactivation of autotrading in case any Expert Advisors are active.

PLEASE NOTE: The software's sole purpose is to provide the ability for the trader to automatically close their positions, and prevent any other systems from opening more once a certain profit or loss limit is reached - NO automatic trading strategies are included within the software.

WHAT THE PURCHASE INCLUDES:

  • BALANCE GUARDIAN v1.0;
  • Installation guide
  • Settings guide

HOW TO INSTALL:

  • Download the full version from the link below or from our website, unfortunately the market does not allow the sale of software that makes calls to external dlls, including native windows dlls, so the version uploaded here and offered for sale is a non-working version as the expert needs to call a windows dll in order to be able to disable autotrading
  • From the link below you will download an .exe file for the expert installation wizard
  • Then simply open your MT4, activate the external dlls in the terminal settings and hook Balance Guardian to any empty chart

DOWNLOAD BALANCE GUARDIAN: click here


[PROP UNLOCKER] We offer 100% guaranteed pass challenge service with money back guarantee in case of failure, you can access PROP UNLOCKER by CLICKING HERE.


CYBER CAPITAL'S MYFXBOOK


Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cyber.capital/

Visit our official website www.cybercapital.it

