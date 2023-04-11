Balance Guardian
- Yardımcı programlar
- Matteo Busacca
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 11 Nisan 2023
PLEASE NOTE: The software's sole purpose is to provide the ability for the trader to automatically close their positions, and prevent any other systems from opening more once a certain profit or loss limit is reached - NO automatic trading strategies are included within the software.
WHAT THE PURCHASE INCLUDES:
- BALANCE GUARDIAN v1.0;
- Installation guide
- Settings guide
HOW TO INSTALL:
- Download the full version from the link below or from our website, unfortunately the market does not allow the sale of software that makes calls to external dlls, including native windows dlls, so the version uploaded here and offered for sale is a non-working version as the expert needs to call a windows dll in order to be able to disable autotrading
- From the link below you will download an .exe file for the expert installation wizard
- Then simply open your MT4, activate the external dlls in the terminal settings and hook Balance Guardian to any empty chart
DOWNLOAD BALANCE GUARDIAN: click here
