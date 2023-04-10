Elliott waves simple

A simple Approach to Elliot waves patterns

Signal generated on trend continuation when breaking the "5" level or on corrective direction after 1-5 waves detected

1-5 labeled points

arrows used for signal UP/DOWN direction

Chaotic patterns in Blue are drawn all times until a 1-5 Elliot wave pattern detected

1-5 Red pattern in Bull Market : UP arrow in BULL trend continuation OR DOWN arrow as a reversal DOWN direction as pattern correction

1-5 Green pattern in Bear Market :DOWN arrow in BEAR trend continuation OR UP arrow as a reversal UP direction as pattern correction





-->> Input bars count and selected Time frame used are used to build you own strategy







