Elliott waves simple
- Mohamed yehia Osman
A simple Approach to Elliot waves patterns
Signal generated on trend continuation when breaking the "5" level or on corrective direction after 1-5 waves detected
1-5 labeled points
arrows used for signal UP/DOWN direction
Chaotic patterns in Blue are drawn all times until a 1-5 Elliot wave pattern detected
1-5 Red pattern in Bull Market : UP arrow in BULL trend continuation OR DOWN arrow as a reversal DOWN direction as pattern correction
1-5 Green pattern in Bear Market :DOWN arrow in BEAR trend continuation OR UP arrow as a reversal UP direction as pattern correction
-->> Input bars count and selected Time frame used are used to build you own strategy