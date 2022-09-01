How to get notification when a trade is closed in MT4 Mobile
Artneil Christopher:
I have an MT4 account which runs on automated trading. How do I get notification when an existing trade closes (TP HIT)?
Any settings for this? As far as I have read, settings are only for market prices. not specifically if a trade closes (TP Hit).
You can setup push notifications in your desktop terminal, ticking the Notify of trade transactions option too.
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I have an MT4 account which runs on automated trading. How do I get notification when an existing trade closes (TP HIT)?
Any settings for this? As far as I have read, settings are only for market prices. not specifically if a trade closes (TP Hit).