Close All When Equity MT4

This Tool Allow you close all open Orders automatics when Equity reach to specific value: 

- When Equity is less than specific value

- When Equity is greater than specific value

- And Allow you close all open orders in manual

- It will notification to MT4 Mobile app when it execute close all orders.

__________________________________________

It very helpful for you when you trade with prop funds.

Avoid reach daily drawdown and automatics close all orders when you get target.


