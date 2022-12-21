DrawDown

4
This indicator shows drawdown based on highest equity. Usually drawdown is used to show performance of a trading account especially when someone participate in a trading contest. If drawdown  exceed a determined number, the contest account will be disqualified. So, I hope, this indicator will warn us in maintaining the drawdown and the account still be saved.
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
1179
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs 2023.04.07 11:51 
 

Вещь интересная. 4 звезды, так как при переустановке сбивается всё в ноль.

