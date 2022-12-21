DrawDown
- Indicateurs
- Irwan Adnan
- Version: 2.10
- Mise à jour: 30 mai 2023
This indicator shows drawdown based on highest equity. Usually drawdown is used to show performance of a trading account especially when someone participate in a trading contest. If drawdown exceed a determined number, the contest account will be disqualified. So, I hope, this indicator will warn us in maintaining the drawdown and the account still be saved.
Вещь интересная. 4 звезды, так как при переустановке сбивается всё в ноль.