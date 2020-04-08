Trend TD mt4

Trend TD is a trend indicator. Thanks to the algorithm of this indicator, the signal will never go against the trend. Thanks to the two lines forming a narrow channel, the algorithm for analyzing entry points, the algorithm controls the reversal moments at the moment when the upper line of the channel has reversed and it is possible to visually draw a line crossing the upper line with itself in the past, while crossing the lower line at one point. If this rule is fixed, then the signal will be clearly indicated on the chart. In order for the algorithm to capture this signal, there are parameters that allow you to adjust the moment of signal registration.

Length - the number of bars for calculating the corridor.

Shift – offset from the zero bar.

Method - method of drawing lines.

AppiedPrice - the price against which the calculation is being made.

Deviation - channel width.

CamelsHump - The length of the search vector for the second intersection point.

PointNeighborhood - the number of points to expand the search point.

WorkOnTrend - work with a trend or a channel.







