Buyer and Seller Power MT4

This Expert Advisor will not place any trade.





This Expert Advisor will only show the buyer and the seller power in percentage on the upper right corner of the selected chart. The percentage of the Buyer and Seller is calculated based on the Open, Close, High and Low price of the selected candle.

Candle can be selected using the shift on the Input Tab where 0 means the current candle, 1 means previous 1 candle before the current candle.



