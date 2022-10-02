SamiSaydamRS

That is my master piece invented new Forex indicator Copyright © 2010 to 2100 (316009) for Sami A. Saydam. This indicator is showing the real Support and Resistance levels in dynamical ways as movable red lines with time, also works on all time charts' intervals.

The price movements are strongly respecting those red lines and either confirmed break them or just touching them and can't break them up or down then move toward the right directions. This new techniques are the real alerting system can give the traders the right directions of the trend without falling them specially on high volatilized market at the openings.

This indicator can be set up for any time frame and on any traded instrument on MT4 platforms only.

Also can set to send notifications messages direct to your MT4 mobiles. You just need to know how to set up your MT4 platform to send those notifications to your MT4 mobiles by reading this article .  

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications

This indicator has produced the following powerful EAs:

and SamiSaydamRS indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87142

Good Luck 

Important Disclaimer: What ever my EAs are promising the high income and low risk like most of the trades are ended with profits, I still not guaranteeing any profits and or safe trades or safe on your deposits in any how and any time. I am like you is trying my best to reach to profitable trades all times but always shits can happen in my EAs or the recommended brokers or the local or global financial markets. Sami Saydam is not responsible to any losses to your traded deposits using one or more of his EAs. I hope this is very clear and you are aware of this disclaimer before you use any or all of my EAs.

For further discussions, please write here and make a review. Thank you

 


