MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector

The MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector indicator is a comprehensive Momentum & Trend Intelligence System designed to strip away market noise and provide institutional-grade clarity for retail traders. It specializes in high-probability signal detection by merging price action geometry with temporal confluence.

Here is why this tool is a game-changer for your trading desk:

 Core Functionalities

·       Automated Candlestick Pattern Recognition: The indicator scans for high-alpha patterns (like Engulfing candles, Pin Bars, and Morning Stars) in real-time, instantly labelling them on your chart so you never miss an entry.

·       Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Confluence: It doesn’t just look at one chart. It analyses momentum across higher timeframes (e.g., Daily/4H) while you trade the lower timeframes (e.g., 15m/5m), ensuring you always trade in the direction of the "Big Money" flow.

·       Real-Time Momentum Heatmap: It determines if the current move is a genuine breakout or a fading "bull/bear trap" by capturing confluence over multiple timeframes.

·       Visual Directional Bias: Through an intuitive interface, the indicator provides a clear "Bullish" or "Bearish" verdict, removing the emotional guesswork from your decision-making.

 Why It Wins

Feature

Benefit

Precision

Identifies the exact candle where momentum shifts.

Efficiency

Replaces  different windows with one clean visual.

Adaptability

Works on Forex, Crypto, Stocks, and Indices.

Risk Management

Helps you avoid "choppy" markets where momentum is neutral.

 

 The "Edge"

Most traders fail because they fight the trend. This indicator acts as your GPS in the markets, showing you exactly where the momentum is strongest. Whether you are a scalper looking for quick bursts or a swing trader following the trend, this tool provides the mathematical confirmation needed to click "Execute" with more confidence. You can toggle indicator on/off to save CPU resources and have clearer chart.

 


