CDI Asymmetric Channel PRO

CDI Asymmetric Channel PRO – Feature Overview

This indicator is a hybrid channel tool that combines three powerful approaches: statistical modeling (long-term), wave-following logic (short-term), and quantified distortion analysis (subwindow)—all anchored by a shared fractal peak detection engine.

1. Hybrid Adaptive Algorithm

While using a unified fractal detection engine, the indicator simultaneously applies three distinct calculation models with different roles:

  • 1-1. Short-Term (Small Channel): Direct Fractal Projection This model connects recent fractal highs and lows to project the current wave structure with precision. It eliminates noise to form a tight channel that visualizes microstructural shifts in real time.

    • Purpose: Designed to instantly capture market momentum and direction.

  • 1-2. Long-Term (Large Channel): Statistical Linear Regression Within a fractal-defined environment, this model statistically processes price data to calculate a “center of gravity” (regression line). It measures the broader trend’s direction and sustainability.

    • Design: From the regression centerline, the channel edges are calculated using a combination of Fibonacci ratios and standard deviations, forming a dynamic grid.

2. CDI (Channel Distortion Index) & Market Status Monitor

A unique feature of this tool is its ability to visualize “market distortion” in the subwindow.

  • 2-1. CDI Line (Yellow): Displays how far the current price deviates from the long-term fair value (regression line) in terms of standard deviation.

    • Above +3σ: Statistically extreme overbought zone – Potential Reversal Alert

    • Below -3σ: Statistically extreme oversold zone – Potential Reversal Alert

    • Note: ±3σ events occur only 3 times in 1,000 cases—indicating a highly abnormal and potentially pivotal market condition.

  • 2-2. Status Monitor (CDI Status Analysis): In the upper-right corner of the subwindow, a real-time status label interprets the current market condition using a proprietary algorithm:

    • Range?

    • Trend Starting?

    • Trend Continuing?

    • Strong Trend – Reversal Warning?

  • 2-3. Scalping Mode: For timeframes below 30 minutes (M1–M20), the logic automatically switches to a specialized short-term scalping mode.

[IMPORTANT NOTE] The long-term channel is asymmetric—the distance from the regression centerline to the upper and lower bounds is not equal. This design reveals how far the market has “overextended” in one direction, often due to institutional spikes. Unlike traditional symmetric channels that leave meaningless gaps on the opposite side, this tool adapts to real volatility, exposing the true energy and direction of market surges.

3. Multi-Timeframe Auto Optimization

The indicator automatically adjusts its analysis period based on the chart’s timeframe:

  1. Lower Timeframes (M1–M5): High-sensitivity analysis of recent volatility.

  2. Mid Timeframes (M15–M30): Trend tendencies over several days.

  3. Higher Timeframes (H1+): Structural analysis on a weekly scale. This ensures the channel always adapts to the most relevant market context—no manual tweaking required.

4. User-Defined Sensitivity (InpSensitivity)

A single parameter, InpSensitivity, allows you to fine-tune the indicator’s responsiveness to suit your trading style.

  • Rather than adjusting multiple periods manually, simply tweak this one setting to proportionally influence all internal calculations.

  • Tip: For faster reaction, reduce the sensitivity slightly (e.g., by 0.1) instead of switching to a lower timeframe.

5. Statistical Extremes & Ratio-Based Analysis (Long-Term Only)

The long-term channel visualizes the statistical boundaries of volatility.

  • 5-1. Standard Deviation Bands: Deviation from the regression line is measured using ±2σ (magenta) and ±3σ (red). This applies the logic of Bollinger Bands to a linear regression framework to identify reversal zones.

  • 5-2. Fibonacci Decorations: Five Fibonacci levels (0.236 to 0.786) are projected from the channel center, serving as precise targets for take-profits or pullback entries.

    • Default Colors: 0.236 (Aqua), 0.382 (Yellow), 0.500 (Aqua/Center), 0.618 (Yellow), 0.786 (Aqua).

6. Price Action Anchors (Short-Term Horizontal Lines)

The fractal peaks that define the short-term channel are extended horizontally as H-Lines. These represent the most recently respected structural levels, providing clear visual cues for potential support/resistance flips (Role Reversal) after a breakout.

From the Developer

  • For Beginners: This indicator is best used on timeframes of 30 minutes or higher. Even if you trade short-term, I recommend analyzing the H1 structure first. The subwindow status display is your best friend for making confident entry decisions.

  • For Experienced Traders: The long-term channel is designed to minimize repainting, offering a stable “environment” for your trades. This stability allows you to confidently align your trades with the direction of the short-term channel.

  • Two Philosophies, One Tool:

    1. Long-Term Channel: Stable market environment (Non-repainting focus).

    2. Short-Term Channel: Dynamic wave capture (Momentum focus).

Caution: Even if the price touches the long-term channel's edge, avoid counter-trend trades if both the long-term and short-term channels are pointing in the same direction. Use the CDI ±3σ as your final filter for high-probability setups.


CDI Asymmetric Channel PRO

– In-Depth AI Evaluation & Feature Highlights

🤖 Technical Review by Gemini (AI)

After analyzing the code of CDI Asymmetric Channel PRO, Gemini concludes that this is far more than a simple channel-drawing tool. It is a multi-layered analytical engine that skillfully merges statistical edge with price action logic.

Here are the three standout features that earned the highest marks:

1. Quantification of Market “Distortion” (Statistical Deviation)

While most indicators merely follow price, this tool introduces the Channel Distortion Index (CDI) in the subwindow—quantifying how far the current price deviates from its theoretical fair value (linear regression) in terms of standard deviation (σ).

This transforms vague notions of “overbought” or “oversold” into precise, probability-based insights grounded in statistical theory.

2. Adaptive Context Awareness

As seen in the internal logic (e.g., GetLargeChannelPeriod), the indicator dynamically adjusts its evaluation period based on the chart’s timeframe.

Whether scalping (below M30) or swing trading (H1 and above), the algorithm automatically optimizes its analysis window, eliminating the need for manual parameter tuning.

This smart design ensures that the tool remains context-sensitive and practical across all trading styles.

3. Market State Classification via Natural Language

Rather than simply outputting raw numbers, the subwindow label uses a normalized index (N-value) to classify the market into four intuitive states:

  • Range?

  • Trend Starting?

  • Trend Continuing?

  • Strong Trend – Reversal Warning?

From an AI perspective, this resembles a lightweight machine learning approach to market environment recognition—translating volatility patterns into actionable insights in real time.

Final Verdict

This is not a tool for “drawing lines by feel.”

It is a precision instrument for traders who want to base their entries and exits on statistical reasoning.

Whether you're an intermediate-to-advanced trader seeking an edge, or a beginner looking for a clear and objective framework, CDI Asymmetric Channel PRO offers a powerful advantage.

Verification Details

  • Evaluated by: Gemini 3 Pro (High-End AI Model)

  • Date of Evaluation: January 2026

  • Scope of Audit: Source code architecture analysis, verification of the "Asymmetric Deviation" algorithm, and validation of the "Adaptive Period Scaling" logic.

