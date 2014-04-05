CDI Asymmetric Channel PRO

CDI Asymmetric Channel PRO – Feature Overview

This indicator is a hybrid channel tool that combines three powerful approaches: statistical modeling (long-term), wave-following logic (short-term), and quantified distortion analysis (subwindow)—all anchored by a shared fractal peak detection engine.

1. Hybrid Adaptive Algorithm

While using a unified fractal detection engine, the indicator simultaneously applies three distinct calculation models with different roles:

  • 1-1. Short-Term (Small Channel): Direct Fractal Projection This model connects recent fractal highs and lows to project the current wave structure with precision. It eliminates noise to form a tight channel that visualizes microstructural shifts in real time.

    • Purpose: Designed to instantly capture market momentum and direction.

  • 1-2. Long-Term (Large Channel): Statistical Linear Regression Within a fractal-defined environment, this model statistically processes price data to calculate a “center of gravity” (regression line). It measures the broader trend’s direction and sustainability.

    • Design: From the regression centerline, the channel edges are calculated using a combination of Fibonacci ratios and standard deviations, forming a dynamic grid.

2. CDI (Channel Distortion Index) & Market Status Monitor

A unique feature of this tool is its ability to visualize “market distortion” in the subwindow.

  • 2-1. CDI Line (Yellow): Displays how far the current price deviates from the long-term fair value (regression line) in terms of standard deviation.

    • Above +3σ: Statistically extreme overbought zone – Potential Reversal Alert

    • Below -3σ: Statistically extreme oversold zone – Potential Reversal Alert

    • Note: ±3σ events occur only 3 times in 1,000 cases—indicating a highly abnormal and potentially pivotal market condition.

  • 2-2. Status Monitor (CDI Status Analysis): In the upper-right corner of the subwindow, a real-time status label interprets the current market condition using a proprietary algorithm:

    • Range?

    • Trend Starting?

    • Trend Continuing?

    • Strong Trend – Reversal Warning?

  • 2-3. Scalping Mode: For timeframes below 30 minutes (M1–M20), the logic automatically switches to a specialized short-term scalping mode.

[IMPORTANT NOTE] The long-term channel is asymmetric—the distance from the regression centerline to the upper and lower bounds is not equal. This design reveals how far the market has “overextended” in one direction, often due to institutional spikes. Unlike traditional symmetric channels that leave meaningless gaps on the opposite side, this tool adapts to real volatility, exposing the true energy and direction of market surges.

3. Multi-Timeframe Auto Optimization

The indicator automatically adjusts its analysis period based on the chart’s timeframe:

  1. Lower Timeframes (M1–M5): High-sensitivity analysis of recent volatility.

  2. Mid Timeframes (M15–M30): Trend tendencies over several days.

  3. Higher Timeframes (H1+): Structural analysis on a weekly scale. This ensures the channel always adapts to the most relevant market context—no manual tweaking required.

4. User-Defined Sensitivity (InpSensitivity)

A single parameter, InpSensitivity, allows you to fine-tune the indicator’s responsiveness to suit your trading style.

  • Rather than adjusting multiple periods manually, simply tweak this one setting to proportionally influence all internal calculations.

  • Tip: For faster reaction, reduce the sensitivity slightly (e.g., by 0.1) instead of switching to a lower timeframe.

5. Statistical Extremes & Ratio-Based Analysis (Long-Term Only)

The long-term channel visualizes the statistical boundaries of volatility.

  • 5-1. Standard Deviation Bands: Deviation from the regression line is measured using ±2σ (magenta) and ±3σ (red). This applies the logic of Bollinger Bands to a linear regression framework to identify reversal zones.

  • 5-2. Fibonacci Decorations: Five Fibonacci levels (0.236 to 0.786) are projected from the channel center, serving as precise targets for take-profits or pullback entries.

    • Default Colors: 0.236 (Aqua), 0.382 (Yellow), 0.500 (Aqua/Center), 0.618 (Yellow), 0.786 (Aqua).

6. Price Action Anchors (Short-Term Horizontal Lines)

The fractal peaks that define the short-term channel are extended horizontally as H-Lines. These represent the most recently respected structural levels, providing clear visual cues for potential support/resistance flips (Role Reversal) after a breakout.

From the Developer

  • For Beginners: This indicator is best used on timeframes of 30 minutes or higher. Even if you trade short-term, I recommend analyzing the H1 structure first. The subwindow status display is your best friend for making confident entry decisions.

  • For Experienced Traders: The long-term channel is designed to minimize repainting, offering a stable “environment” for your trades. This stability allows you to confidently align your trades with the direction of the short-term channel.

  • Two Philosophies, One Tool:

    1. Long-Term Channel: Stable market environment (Non-repainting focus).

    2. Short-Term Channel: Dynamic wave capture (Momentum focus).

Caution: Even if the price touches the long-term channel's edge, avoid counter-trend trades if both the long-term and short-term channels are pointing in the same direction. Use the CDI ±3σ as your final filter for high-probability setups.


CDI Asymmetric Channel PRO

– In-Depth AI Evaluation & Feature Highlights

🤖 Technical Review by Gemini (AI)

After analyzing the code of CDI Asymmetric Channel PRO, Gemini concludes that this is far more than a simple channel-drawing tool. It is a multi-layered analytical engine that skillfully merges statistical edge with price action logic.

Here are the three standout features that earned the highest marks:

1. Quantification of Market “Distortion” (Statistical Deviation)

While most indicators merely follow price, this tool introduces the Channel Distortion Index (CDI) in the subwindow—quantifying how far the current price deviates from its theoretical fair value (linear regression) in terms of standard deviation (σ).

This transforms vague notions of “overbought” or “oversold” into precise, probability-based insights grounded in statistical theory.

2. Adaptive Context Awareness

As seen in the internal logic (e.g., GetLargeChannelPeriod), the indicator dynamically adjusts its evaluation period based on the chart’s timeframe.

Whether scalping (below M30) or swing trading (H1 and above), the algorithm automatically optimizes its analysis window, eliminating the need for manual parameter tuning.

This smart design ensures that the tool remains context-sensitive and practical across all trading styles.

3. Market State Classification via Natural Language

Rather than simply outputting raw numbers, the subwindow label uses a normalized index (N-value) to classify the market into four intuitive states:

  • Range?

  • Trend Starting?

  • Trend Continuing?

  • Strong Trend – Reversal Warning?

From an AI perspective, this resembles a lightweight machine learning approach to market environment recognition—translating volatility patterns into actionable insights in real time.

Final Verdict

This is not a tool for “drawing lines by feel.”

It is a precision instrument for traders who want to base their entries and exits on statistical reasoning.

Whether you're an intermediate-to-advanced trader seeking an edge, or a beginner looking for a clear and objective framework, CDI Asymmetric Channel PRO offers a powerful advantage.

Verification Details

  • Evaluated by: Gemini 3 Pro (High-End AI Model)

  • Date of Evaluation: January 2026

  • Scope of Audit: Source code architecture analysis, verification of the "Asymmetric Deviation" algorithm, and validation of the "Adaptive Period Scaling" logic.

추천 제품
Multiple TimeFrame MACD Confluency Tool
Kelvin Souza Da Costa Oliveira
지표
Multiple Timeframe MACD indicator. This indicator was built for making multiple timeframe analysis possible in MT5 using MACD Indicator. MACD Indicator traditionally shows two lines and one histogram. MACD Line(Yellow) is calculated by subtracting 12period EMA(fast) from 26period EMA (slow). Signal Line(Blue) is created by a 9period EMA from MACD Line. Histogram is just the difference between MACD and Signal lines. Histogram is colored based on the difference between its value and the previous h
Indicator LuxAlgo Envelope
Luis Orlandini
지표
This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson smoothers. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on Kernel Smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson estimator, this indicator follows a contrarian methodology. Please note that by default this indicator can be subject to repainting. Users can use a non-repainting smoothing method available from the settings. The triangle labels are designed so
Supply and Demand Zones MT5
Peter Mueller
4.89 (18)
지표
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
RSI Dashboard Pro
Abderrahmane Benali
지표
RSI Dashboard PRO – Insight at a Glance RSI Dashboard PRO is a sleek and powerful tool that brings multi-symbol, multi-timeframe RSI analysis directly to your fingertips. Designed for speed, clarity, and precision, it turns complex market data into actionable insights in a single compact panel. With one click, switch symbols or timeframes instantly — making RSI monitoring smarter, faster, and more visual. Key Advantages Real-time RSI values across all watchlist symbols and selected timeframes A
Ssl b vinod ema alerts
Vinodkumar Nair
지표
# SSL ST Strategy MT5 Indicator - Korean Version SSL ST Strategy MT5 지표는 거래자가 거래 차트에서 매수 및 매도 신호를 명확하게 식별하도록 도와주기 위해 설계된 기술 분석 도구입니다. 선과 화살표 같은 시각적 지표, 음성, 팝업 및 푸시 알림을 제공하여 거래 기회가 발생할 때 거래자에게 즉시 알립니다. ## 주요 장점 - 색상이 지정된 선(SSL1 및 기준선)과 매수(녹색 삼각형) 및 매도(빨간색 삼각형) 신호를 위한 화살표를 사용하여 차트에서 직접 명확한 시각 신호를 제공합니다. - 음성 알림, 팝업 알림 및 모바일 푸시 알림을 지원하여 거래자가 화면에서 멀리 있어도 중요한 신호를 놓치지 않도록 합니다. - 신호 로직 반전을 허용하여 다양한 거래 전략이나 시장 조건에 적응할 수 있습니다. - 고가, 저가 및 종가를 기반으로 한 지수 이동 평균(EMA)을 사용하여 보다 반응성 높고 부드러운 신호 생성을 제공합니다. - 동
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (5)
지표
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
Divergence Hunter Pro
Rizwan Akram
지표
==============================================================================                     DIVERGENCE HUNTER PRO v2.01          Advanced Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System ============================================================================== OVERVIEW Divergence Hunter Pro is a professional-grade divergence detection indicator  that automatically identifies high-probability trading oppor
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
지표
이 프로젝트를 좋아한다면 5 스타 리뷰를 남겨주세요. 이 지표는 열리고, 높은, 낮은 및 마감 가격을 지정합니다. 기간과 그것은 특정한 시간대를 위해 조정될 수 있습니다. 이들은 많은 기관 및 전문가에 의해 보는 중요한 수준입니다 상인은 당신이 더 많은 것일 수있는 장소를 알고 도움이 될 수 있습니다 이름 * 사용 가능한 기간: 이전 날. 이전 주. 지난 달. 이전 분기. 이전 연도. 또는: 현재 날. 현재 주. 현재 달. 현재 분기. 현재 년.
FREE
Indicador Fimathe
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (4)
지표
Fimathe Indicator The   Fimathe Indicator   is a tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify support, resistance, neutral zones, and price channels. It features an interactive interface for drawing and managing support and resistance levels, generating take-profit channels and neutral zones, and providing visual and sound alerts for breakouts. Key Features Support and Resistance Lines: Dynamic and draggable lines to identify key levels. Reference Channel: Creates a channel between su
FREE
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
지표
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
EmasFijas
Isaias Villalobos Arias
지표
EmasFijas Multi-Timeframe EMA Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Product Description English: EmasFijas displays EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) from any timeframe on your current chart. Perfect for multi-timeframe analysis without switching charts. Features an intuitive visual dropdown panel to quickly select any of the 21 available MT5 timeframes. Español: EmasFijas muestra EMAs (Medias Móviles Exponenciales) de cualquier temporalidad en tu gráfico actual. Perfecto para análisis multi-temporalidad
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
지표
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
Effort and Result MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
지표
The Effort and Result indicator is based on the work of Karthik Marar; a volume spread analysis trader. It compares a price change (Result) to the volume size (Effort) for a certain period.  By comparing the effort and result, we can get more information about the future price movement. Both values are normalized and converted to a scale of 0 - 100 % based on a selectable look-back period. This indicator is also known as the Effort Index. The law of effort and result The law of effort vs. res
XCalper HiLo Activator
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
지표
HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows. It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels. The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.
Elliott Wave Ai Impulse Signals Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase WAVES ULTIMATE LIVE SIGNALS The World's First AI-Powered Elliott Wave Scanner That Finds 5-Star Trading Opportunities AUTOMATICALLY  ATTENTION FRUSTRATED TRADERS: Tired of missing perfect entries? Exhausted from analyzing charts for hours? Sick of indicators that repaint and give false signals?  INTRODUCING: WAVES ULTIMATE LIVE SIGNALS  HOW
Cm Ultimate Ma Mtf MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (1)
지표
Cm Ultimate Ma Mtf MT5 로 거래 결정을 강화하세요, 다중 시간 프레임 분석을 위한 광범위한 사용자 정의와 유연성을 제공하는 강력한 이동 평균 지표. TradingView의 인기 개념에 기반하여 MT5용으로 최적화된 이 도구는 SMA, EMA, WMA, HullMA, VWMA, RMA, TEMA, Tilson T3 등 고급 MA 유형을 지원하며, 2010년대 이후 다른 시간 프레임에서 듀얼 MA를 플롯하는 능력으로 인기를 얻었습니다. 재도장하지 않고 사용자 친화적이며, 가격 및 MA 교차를 화살표로 강조하여 외환 및 암호화폐 같은 변동성 시장에서 트렌드 감지에 이상적입니다. Cm Ultimate Ma Mtf 는 multi-timeframe 유연성으로 두드러지며, 기본적으로 현재 시간 프레임이지만 다른 시간 프레임에서 두 번째 MA를 허용하여 교차 감지와 방향 기반 색상 변화 (라임 위, 빨강 아래) 를 제공합니다. 가격/MA 교차에 대한 하이라이트 바와 화살표는 입/
Market Ticker Pro MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
지표
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of t
MTF Trend Map
Lù Hirata
지표
“상위 차트의 트렌드 방향을 확인하고 싶은데, 매번 차트 시간 프레임을 바꾸는 게 귀찮아요~” 그런 당신을 위해 이 상품이 존재합니다!! Trend Map 상품 개요 각 시간 프레임(또는 각 프랙탈 구조)에서 트렌드 방향을 기록하여 항상 차트 위에 표시할 수 있는 도구입니다. 시간 프레임을 변경해도 패널 표시가 그대로 유지되어, 자주 시간 프레임을 바꾸며 차트를 보는 분들께 추천합니다. 트레이드 시 빠르게 트렌드 방향을 확인할 수 있어 스트레스 없이 트레이드할 수 있습니다. 또한 각 시간 프레임(프랙탈 구조)의 고가와 저가를 인식하는 라인을 원터치로 생성 및 삭제할 수 있습니다. 자동 매매 기능은 없으며, 트레이드 보조 도구로 사용하세요. 기능 설명 ① 패널 유닛 패널 UI 전체 중 세로 한 열을 의미합니다. 최대 10개까지 표시 가능합니다. 각 유닛마다 테마 컬러를 설정할 수 있습니다. ② 설명 라벨 패널 유닛 가장 상단의 라벨입니다. 시간 프레임 표시 등 원하는 텍스트를 설정할
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (20)
지표
PUMPING STATION – 당신만을 위한 올인원(All-in-One) 전략 PUMPING STATION은 당신의 외환 거래를 더욱 흥미롭고 효과적으로 바꿔줄 혁신적인 인디케이터입니다. 단순한 보조 도구가 아니라, 강력한 알고리즘을 갖춘 완전한 거래 시스템으로서 보다 안정적인 트레이딩을 시작할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 이 제품을 구매하시면 다음의 혜택을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다: 전용 설정 파일: 자동 설정으로 최대의 퍼포먼스를 제공합니다. 단계별 동영상 가이드: PUMPING STATION 전략으로 거래하는 법을 배워보세요. Pumping Utility: PUMPING STATION과 함께 사용하도록 설계된 반자동 거래 봇으로, 거래를 더욱 쉽고 편리하게 만들어줍니다. ※ 구매 후 바로 저에게 메시지를 보내주세요. 추가 자료에 대한 접근 권한을 제공해드립니다. PUMPING STATION은 어떻게 작동하나요? 트렌드 컨트롤: 시장의 추세 방향을 즉시 파악합니다. 추세는 최고의
Outside The Box
Innovicient Limited
지표
The Outside The Box (OTB) is a complete trading system that provides the user with immense trading ability by highlighting on the chart areas where the trader should prepare to Re-enter the trend after pullbacks (Pullback trading strategy) Take partial/complete profit(Profit taking strategy), and Trade breakouts (Stock breakout strategy) - We have updated the indicator to show/hide Micro breakout areas around the major breakouts (Micro Breakouts).  The above is supported by an alert system to no
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Candle Close Timer Matrix
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
지표
Candle Close Timer Matrix – MT5 Candle Countdown Indicator Candle Close Timer Matrix is a lightweight and powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) candle countdown indicator that shows exactly how many minutes and seconds are left before the current candle closes on any symbol and any timeframe. Live Signals & Products Whether you are a scalper , intraday trader or swing trader , knowing the exact candle close time helps you: Time your entries on candle close Avoid impulsive mid-candle decisions Sync your tr
FREE
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
지표
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
FREE
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
지표
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
지표
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
지표
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 인디케이터와 EA 지원을 받으세요 직접 다운로드 — 여기를 클릭 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment는 엘리엇 파동 이론과 트레이딩 카오스 기법을 함께 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전문 도구입니다. 가격 움직임의 숨겨진 및 일반 다이버전스를 감지하며, 빌 윌리엄스가 설명한 혼돈 시장 환경과 동기화됩니다. 주요 특징 엘리엇 파동 정렬 다이버전스: 파동 구조에 조화된 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 탐지하여 파동 카운팅 정확도를 높입니다. 카오스 기법 통합: AO(오썸 오실레이터) 및 시장 구조 원칙과 일치하도록 설계되었습니다. 다중 타임프레임 스캐닝: 다양한 시간 프레임에서 다이버전스를 분석하여 모멘텀 변화와 추세 소진을 확인합니다. 시각적 알림 및 객체: 명확한 화살표, 선, 표시로 빠른 인식 가능. 적응형 시장 판독: 혼돈 시장 조건에 자동으로 조정되어 노이즈를 필터링하고 유효한 셋업만
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
지표
소개       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는   추세 반전을 식별하고 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한       Quantum Trend Sniper 표시기       매우 높은 정확도로 추세 반전을 식별하는 혁신적인 방법으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator를 구입하면 Quantum Breakout Indicator를 무료로 받을 수 있습니다!*** Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는 추세 반전을 식별하고 세 가지 이익실현 수준을 제안할 때 경고, 신호 화살표를 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 추천: 기간:모든 기간.
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
지표
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 전문가용 노리페인트 / 노래그 트렌드 신호 시스템, 뛰어난 승률 제공 | MT4 / MT5용 1분, 5분, 15분과 같은 낮은 타임프레임에서 가장 좋은 성능을 보입니다. 핵심 기능: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition은 추세 매매를 위해 설계된 스마트 신호 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 다중 필터 로직을 활용하여, 명확한 방향성과 실질적인 모멘텀이 수반된 고품질 추세만을 감지합니다. 이 시스템은   고점 또는 저점을 예측하지 않으며 , 다음 세 가지 조건이 모두 충족될 때만 신호를 발생시킵니다: 명확한 추세 방향 강화되는 모멘텀 건전한 변동성 구조 또한, 시장 세션 기반의 유동성 분석을 통해 신호의 신뢰성과 타이밍을 더욱 향상시킵니다. 신호 특성: 모든 화살표 신호는 100% 리페인트 없음 / 지연 없음 신호가 한 번 발생하면 고정되며, 깜빡이거나 사라지지 않음 차트 상의 시각적 화살표, 정보 패널, 팝업
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
지표
물론입니다. 아래는 제공해주신 텍스트의 한국어 번역입니다: MT4용 천문학 지표 소개: 귀하의 최상급 하늘 트레이딩 동반자 트레이딩 경험을 천체의 높이로 끌어올리기 준비가 되셨나요? MT4용 천문학 지표를 소개합니다. 이 혁신적인 도구는 복잡한 알고리즘의 힘을 활용하여 탁월한 천문학적 통찰과 정밀한 계산을 제공합니다. 정보의 우주를 손에 담다:   천문학적 데이터의 보물함을 드러내는 포괄적인 패널을 살펴보세요. 행성의 지오/헬리오센트릭 좌표, 태양/지구 거리, 크기, 길이, 별자리, 황도 좌표 및 적도 좌표, 심지어 수평 좌표 등 각각이 정밀하게 계산되고 아름답게 제시됩니다. 지표에 의해 생성된 수직선은 시간 값에 해당하여 트레이딩 여정에 우주적인 시각을 부여합니다. 행성 라인과 관계:   수정 가능한 스케일과 각도로 차트를 장식하는 행성 라인의 마법을 경험해보세요. 직관적인 컨트롤 패널을 통해 각 행성의 라인의 가시성을 손쉽게 전환할 수 있습니다. 쥰션이나 섹스타일, 사분각, 삼분
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
지표
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your trading decisions to the next level. Take advantage of the   alerts ,   push notifications   and   email messages   to keep informed from when an element is form
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
지표
간단히 말해, 현재 캔들 옆에 흰색 숫자(‘핍’이라고 불림)의 움직임이 나타나기 시작하면 거래를 시작할 수 있습니다. 흰색 ‘핍’은 현재 매수 또는 매도 거래가 활성화되어 있으며 흰색으로 표시된 것처럼 올바른 방향으로 움직이고 있음을 나타냅니다. 흰색 핍의 움직임이 멈추고 정적인 녹색으로 바뀌면 이는 현재 모멘텀의 종료를 의미합니다. 숫자의 녹색은 매수 또는 매도 거래를 통해 얻은 총 수익을 ‘핍’ 단위로 나타냅니다. 또한, 인디케이터 내의 다른 고급 전문 분석 도구를 활용하여 거래를 시작할 수 있습니다. 인디케이터에 표시되는 신호와 색상을 관찰함으로써 높은 정확도로 수많은 스캘핑 기회를 포착할 수 있습니다. 테스트 중이거나 실시간 차트에서 인디케이터를 충분히 이해하는 것이 중요합니다. 대부분의 외환 시장에 적합: 금 거래 및 인기 있는 지수 시장(Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq, DAX 등), 그리고 EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY 등 강력한 통화쌍
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
지표
TPSproTrend PRO는 시장이 실제로 방향을 바꾸는 순간을 포착하여 움직임의 시작점에서 진입점을 형성합니다. 가격이 움직이기 시작할 때 시장에 진입해야 하며, 이미 가격 변동이 일어난 후에 진입해서는 안 됩니다.   (지표)       신호를 다시 그리지 않고 진입점, 손절매, 이익실현을 자동으로 표시하여 거래를 명확하고 시각적이며 체계적으로 만들어줍니다. 설명서 (러시아어)   -   MT4 버전 주요 장점 신호 재표시 없이 신호가 표시됩니다.   모든 신호는 고정되어 있습니다. 화살표가 나타나면 -       그것은 더 이상 변하거나 사라지지 않을 것입니다. 잘못된 신호의 위험 없이 안정적인 데이터를 기반으로 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 바로 사용 가능한 매수/매도 진입점 이 지표는 거래 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 자동으로 판단하여 차트에 화살표로 표시합니다. 추측이나 주관적인 분석이 아닌, 명확한 신호만 있습니다. 자동 손절매 및 이익실현 영역 신호 직후에 다음
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
지표
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
지표
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.76 (25)
지표
FX Volume: 브로커 시각에서 바라보는 진짜 시장 심리 간단 요약 트레이딩 접근 방식을 한층 더 향상시키고 싶으신가요? FX Volume 는 소매 트레이더와 브로커의 포지션을 실시간으로 파악할 수 있게 해 줍니다. 이는 COT 같은 지연된 보고서보다 훨씬 빠릅니다. 꾸준한 수익을 추구하는 분이든, 시장에서 더 깊은 우위를 원하시는 분이든, FX Volume 을 통해 대규모 불균형을 찾아내고, 돌파 여부를 확인하며 리스크 관리를 정교화할 수 있습니다. 지금 시작해 보세요! 실제 거래량 데이터가 의사결정을 어떻게 혁신할 수 있는지 직접 경험해 보시기 바랍니다. 1. 트레이더에게 FX Volume이 매우 유익한 이유 탁월한 정확도를 지닌 조기 경보 신호 • 다른 사람들보다 훨씬 앞서, 각 통화쌍을 매수·매도하는 트레이더 수를 거의 실시간으로 파악할 수 있습니다. • FX Volume 은 여러 리테일 브로커에서 추출한 실제 거래량 데이터를 종합해 명확하고 편리한 형태로 제공하는
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
RelicusRoad Pro: 퀀트 시장 운영 체제 70% 할인 평생 이용권 (한정 시간) - 2,000명 이상의 트레이더와 함께하세요 왜 대부분의 트레이더는 "완벽한" 지표를 가지고도 실패할까요? 진공 상태에서 단일 개념 만으로 거래하기 때문입니다. 문맥 없는 신호는 도박입니다. 지속적인 승리를 위해서는 컨플루언스(중첩) 가 필요합니다. RelicusRoad Pro는 단순한 화살표 지표가 아닙니다. 완전한 퀀트 시장 생태계 입니다. 독점적인 변동성 모델링을 사용하여 가격이 이동하는 "공정 가치 로드"를 매핑하고, 단순 노이즈와 실제 구조적 돌파를 구분합니다. 추측은 그만두세요. 기관급 로드 로직으로 거래를 시작하세요. 핵심 엔진: "Road" 알고리즘 시스템의 중심에는 시장 상황에 실시간으로 적응하는 동적 변동성 채널인 Road Algo 가 있습니다. 세이프 라인(평형) 과 가격이 수학적으로 반전될 가능성이 높은 확장 레벨 을 투영합니다. Simple Road: 일반적인 시장을 위
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Market Structure Visualizer PRO
Ikumi Watanabe
지표
What indicator do you look at most on your MT4 charts? Is it the Moving Average? I d o not believe that the default grid lines on MT4 charts—which you likely see hundreds or thousands of times—are designed with the intent of helping the user win. This is why MT4 users apply various indicators and go through trial and error. Because it is a chart you look at every day, it must present reliable information that we humans can recognize intuitively. This indicator was born from a single core concep
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변