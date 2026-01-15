Market Profile Session

Developed by MMQ — Session Based Market Profile TPO Indicator

This indicator organizes price and time information into session-based Market Profiles, helping you identify value areas, points of control, and single prints for more informed trading analysis. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”. 


What is Session-Based Market Profile?

Session Based Market Profile is a powerful analytical tool that organizes price and time information to reveal market structure, value areas, and trader behavior by understanding session specific activity. Unlike traditional indicators, it shows where and for how long the market traded at specific price levels, helping you identify:

  • High-volume nodes (Point of Control)
  • Value areas where 70% of trading occurred
  • Single prints (potential support/resistance)
  • Initial Balance ranges
  • Session-based market activity
  • Optional Tick Volume Profile

Key Features

Session-Based Analysis

  • Three Independent Sessions: Asia, Europe, and America with customizable start times
  • Individual Session Colors: Easy visual distinction between trading sessions
  • Session Borders: Clear visual boundaries with customizable colors, widths and visibility
  • Per-Session Metrics: Separate POC and Value Area calculations for each session

Volume Profile

  • Tick Based Volume Profile: Complimentary Histogram-Styled Volume Profile Analysis
  • Customization: Customizable colors, widths and visibility
  • One-Click/Hotkey Toggle: Convenient button and hotkey to turn on/off VP

Value Area Visualization

  • Modern Background Highlighting: Clean, semi-transparent VA zones behind TPO letters
  • Bold VAH/VAL Borders: Clear demarcation of Value Area High and Value Area Low
  • POC Highlighting: Point of Control displayed in contrasting color
  • Customizable Transparency: Adjust VA background opacity to your preference

Initial Balance (IB) Feature

  • Automatic IB Calculation: Identifies the first hour (or custom period) of each session
  • Border Integration: IB range highlighted directly on Session Borders with custom color
  • Toggle Visibility: Toggle the visibility of both IB and Session Borders 
  • Configurable Period: Set IB period in bars to match your timeframe

Single Print Detection

  • Automatic Identification: Instantly spots single TPO levels (potential tails)
  • Visual Markers: Elegant dot indicators on the right side of single prints
  • Smart Display: Automatically hides in Split View mode (where singles are self-evident)
  • Customizable Appearance: Choose marker color and size

Split View Mode

  • Time-Based Display: TPO letters positioned at their actual occurrence times
  • Reveals Hidden Tails: See gaps and rejections invisible in normal packed view
  • One-Click/Hotkey Toggle: Convenient button and hotkey to switch between normal and split views
  • Dynamic Updates: All features (VA, POC, IB) adapt perfectly to split view

Profile-Only Mode

  • Distraction-Free Analysis: Hide candlesticks to focus purely on Market Profile
  • Intelligent Overlay: Profile drawn on top with preserved grid and price lines
  • Automatic Restoration: Chart settings restored when indicator removed
  • Perfect for Presentation: Clean, professional look for sharing analysis


Customization

General Settings

  • Start day - Configurable start day  
  • Days to Display - Display range (show last N days)
  • Points Per TPO Row - Adjustable TPO aggregation (points per row)
  • Show Split Button - Split View toggle button (show/hide)
  • Hide Candles - Profile-only mode (the original chart settings are restored after indicator is removed)
  • Split View Hotkey: A configurable hotkey for switching between split view and normal view

Session Customization

  • European Session Start - Server Time for London Session Start
  • European Session Start - Server Time for New York Session Start
  • Individual session colors

TPO Appearance

  • Font Name - TPO Font selection (monospaced recommended for alignment)
  • Font size - Adjustment of TPO size 
  • Letter spacing - Space between TPO's in pixels
  • Split View mode - Manually toggle Split mode 

    Value Area Options

    • VA percentage -  Percentage calculation for Value Area
    • VA Background color - Background color of Value Area Highlighting 
    • VA transparency -  Level of Transparency for Value Area Highlighting
    • POC color selection

    Initial Balance / Session Border Settings

    • Show Session Borders: Toggle the visibility of Session Border separately
    • Custom Session Border color
    • Border and IB width: Customize the pixel width of Session Border and  IB
    • Show IB Highlighting: Toggle the visibility of IB separately
    • IB period - Initial Balance period in bars (adapt to any timeframe)
    • Custom highlight color

    Single Print Options

    • Show Single Prints - Toggles Visibility (it's automatically turned off in split mode) 
    • Custom marker color
    • Adjustable marker size

    Volume Profile

    • Show Volume Profile: Toggle to turn on/off VP
    • Customization: Customizable colors, widths and visibility
    • One-Click/Hotkey Toggle: Convenient button and hotkey to turn on/off VP histogram

    Ideal For

    • Day Traders: Identify intraday value areas and session transitions
    • Swing Traders: Spot multi-day value zones and structural shifts
    • Range Traders: Find high-probability support/resistance at value extremes
    • Auction Market Theorists: Pure Market Profile analysis following classic methodology
    • Volume Profile Users: Complementary time-based view of market structure

    However, This indicator is designed for traders interested in market structure and auction-based analysis; it is not a signal-generating or automated trading system.


    What You'll Learn

    This indicator helps you master key Market Profile concepts:

    • Value Area Discovery: Where the market found equilibrium
    • POC Significance: The most-traded price level (strongest support/resistance)
    • Single Print Analysis: Quick rejections indicating weak levels
    • Initial Balance: Opening range that often defines the day's character
    • Profile Shape: Trend days vs. range days vs. neutral days
    • Multi-Session Context: How global markets hand off structure


    Note on Usage

    This indicator is designed primarily for intraday analysis using TPO (Time Price Opportunity) methodology.

    • On timeframes below M5, the indicator automatically switches to a histogram-style display instead of TPO characters and some features are disabled. This is intentional, as true TPO analysis requires sufficient time-based aggregation to be meaningful.

    • For full functionality and accurate Market Profile analysis, it is recommended to use the indicator on M5, M15, M30, or H1 timeframes.

    • Session boundaries, TPO letters, Value Area, POC, Initial Balance, and other calculations are automatically adjusted based on the selected timeframe.

    Using higher intraday timeframes ensures cleaner profiles, clearer structure, and more reliable market context.



    Get Started Today

    Market Profile is a time-tested framework used by professional traders to understand market structure. This indicator gives you a clean, flexible implementation for MT5.


    What's Included:

    • Full-featured Market Profile TPO indicator
    • Session-based analysis with customizable hours
    • Value Area, POC, IB, and Single Print features
    • Normal and Split View modes
    • Profile-only display option
    • One-click Split View toggle button
    • Comprehensive customization options
    • Automatic settings restoration after removing indicator


    Want An Upgrade?

    A professional, fully-featured TPO Market Profile indicator with composite profiles, configurable sessions, market profile statistics and market condition analysis will soon be released in the MQL5 Marketplace.


    Support

    Questions? Need help optimizing your settings? I'm here to help! Contact me through the MQL5 marketplace messaging system.


    Master Market Structure. Trade with Confidence — Developed by MMQ 

    Önerilen ürünler
    REA Automatic Risk Monetary
    Daniel Barranco Cruz
    Yardımcı programlar
    R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) – Per-symbol manager for manual entries & pending orders Summary (hero) Automate risk management for manual trades (magic 0) and pending orders on the chart’s symbol : SL/TP by % of balance or fixed amount , BreakEven and Trailing (for positions), with instant reaction on order placement/execution. What it does Locked to the symbol where you attach it, this EA manages only: Your manual positions on that symbol. Your pending orders on that symbol (limit/stop/s
    FREE
    History Pattern Search mt5
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    Göstergeler
    Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
    Binance Spot Live an History Data
    Bahadir Hayiroglu
    3 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Binance Spot datalarını anlık olarak Metatrader 5 de görebilir ve üzerinde Metatraderın size sağlamış olduğu tüm özelliklerini kullanmanıza imkan sağlar. Binance Spot listelenen tüm sembollerin datasına ulaşabilirsiniz. Timezone ayarlamayı unutmayın. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. Kendi ülkenize göre düzeltmeniz gerekli Bedava olan Binance Spot Symbol List eklentisini yüklemeniz gerekmekte.  https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 Yükleme yaptıktan sonra belirttiğiniz tarihten itibaren piyasa göz
    Regulus exclusive advisor
    Oleg Konovalov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kazanç ve araştırma için araçlar. Alım satım sinyallerinin ve stratejisinin özü, yazarın fiyat tahmin kalıplarının oluşumuna yönelik algoritmasına dayanmaktadır. Her enstrümana uygulanabilir! MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" 'a dayalı bir kontrol sistemi ile tamamlanmıştır, sinyali piyasa, alet ve çalışma süresi için mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde günceller ve ayarlar. Uygun: Tüm pazarlardaki tüm araçlar (istisnalar vardır). Kimin için: hedge fonları, fon ve varlık yöneticileri, yatırım yöneticileri,
    SL TP Manager Utility MT5
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Yardımcı programlar
    SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
    Harmony Signals Pro
    Giuseppe Papa
    Göstergeler
    Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
    Bober Real MT5
    Arnold Bobrinskii
    4.76 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
    Enhanced Candlestick DCA
    Khac Thanh Bui
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA - Professional Trading Strategy Description The Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system that combines Japanese candlestick pattern analysis with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) position management. Developed with both safety and profitability in mind, this EA dynamically adapts to changing market conditions through its intelligent entry system and comprehensive risk management framework. Key Features Entry System Candlestick P
    Red Zone Monitor
    Tatsuya Otani
    Göstergeler
    RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
    Stargogs Spike Catcher
    Lorenzo Edward Beukes
    4.5 (8)
    Göstergeler
    Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
    Smart FVG indicator
    Ahmad Kazbar
    5 (10)
    Göstergeler
    Smart FVG Indicator MT5 – MetaTrader 5'te Fair Value Gap ve Imbalance Tespiti Smart FVG Indicator MT5 , grafik üzerinde Fair Value Gap (FVG) ve Imbalance bölgelerini tespit eden profesyonel bir araçtır. Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ve ICT analizlerini kullanan traderlar için tasarlanmıştır. Gösterge fiyat hareketlerini otomatik olarak tarar, geçerli FVG ve Imbalance bölgelerini belirler ve bunları grafik üzerinde dinamik şekilde günceller. Bu sayede fiyat dengesizlikleri ve likidite alanları net b
    FREE
    Volume Period
    Rafael Caetano Pinto
    Göstergeler
    This indicator compares volumes from the same period to previous days instead of calculating the average of previous candles, so it is possible to detect volume anomalies more accurately. I have always been bothered by seeing very large volumes at the beginning of a trading day and almost no volume throughout the day, making volume-based strategies very limited. This indicator can verify the strength of the volume of candles based on previous days, so it is possible to perceive volumes that are
    TradeForge AlphaGain AI
    Akshay Chunilal Patil
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AlphaGain AI – Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka ile Kesin Ticaret AlphaGain AI, MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilen gelişmiş bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, 10 yılı aşkın geçmiş veri ve yapay zeka desteğiyle yüksek doğrulukta alım-satım sinyalleri sağlar. Temel Özellikler: Yapay Zeka motoru: mum formasyonları, volatilite bölgeleri, momentum analizi; 10+ yıllık verilerle eğitildi; Giriş/çıkış stratejisi: SL/TP, takip eden stop, kar-zarar eşik noktası, volatiliteye göre TP; Sermaye koruma: çekilme limit
    TerminatorTrades
    Uriel Alfredo Evia Canche
    Yardımcı programlar
    "Terminator Trades " EA robot, built on the powerful MQ5 code,  is designed to simplify the process of closing your positions and pending orders. You can adjust if you want close all the trades or by specific symbols. With just a single click on a button, you can efficiently manage your current positions, ensuring that you never miss an opportunity to terminate a trade.  Close Trades , Delete Pending Orders with Terminator Trades. 
    FREE
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.97 (585)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
    TrendbySignal
    Zong Quan Zhang
    Yardımcı programlar
    一 運作方式(如下圖) 在一個單邊向上的行情中，   自動交易工具做以下動作： 當價格來到高點，等待突破訊號在進場。 當價格回調，等待回調結束要往上時在進場。 當進場下單後， 如果一直漲就持續持單，等待價格漲不上去準備下來時，在獲利離場。 但如果一直跌，就等待要上漲時在進場，進場時加倍下單，    一個做底單，動作同上等待獲利離場，    另一個單用做倉位修正，此單和第一張單在盈虧為0時會各自平倉，不造成損失。 Ps: 在一個單邊向下的行情中，動作則相反  二 設定方法(如下圖) Step1   一開始要自己指定工具的方向. 如果認為會往上走，設定i_tradeup=true, i_tradedown=false,  如果認為會往下走，設定i_tradeup=false, i_tradedown=true,   Step2   指定目標位置和止損位置 如果認為會往上走，i_top輸入目標位置，i_bottom輸入止損位置 如果認為會往下走，i_top輸入止損位置，i_bottom輸入止盈位置 當價格到達目標位置會強制平倉獲利並暫停工具運作 當價格到達止損位置會反向開單鎖倉
    FREE
    MonteCarlo Simulation
    Omega J Msigwa
    Göstergeler
    Göstergenin Hakkında Bu gösterge, bir finansal aracın kapanış fiyatları üzerinde yapılan Monte Carlo simülasyonlarına dayanmaktadır. Tanım olarak, Monte Carlo, daha önce gözlemlenen sonuçlara dayalı rastgele sayılar kullanarak bir süreçteki farklı sonuçların olasılıklarını modellemek için kullanılan bir istatistiksel tekniktir. Nasıl Çalışır? Bu gösterge, tarihsel verilere dayanarak zaman içinde rastgele fiyat değişikliklerini modelleyerek bir menkul kıymet için birden fazla fiyat senaryosu olu
    Trend Lines Scalper
    Magdalena Estefania Colonna
    Göstergeler
    TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
    Dragon Ultra
    Dang Cong Duong
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Başlangıçta Dragon Ultra Expert Advisor geliştirmeye tamamen kendimi adadım. Bu sistem, trend yönünde ve trend karşısında çalışabilen akıllı bir ızgara sistemi oluşturmak için tasarlanmıştır. Dragon Ultra, güçlü kilitleme tekniklerini kısmi zarar kurtarma yöntemleriyle birleştirerek dengeli ve dayanıklı bir işlem motoru oluşturur. Sistem sürekli güncellemelerle evrim geçirmeye devam ediyor. Dragon Ultra Avantajları: Fibonacci ızgarasına dayalı akıllı kurtarma sistemi Beklenmedik piyasa hareketle
    Your Pointer
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Göstergeler
    Your Pointer is no ordinary Forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Your Pointer indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the bo
    Mega Spikes Max
    Niccyril Chirindo
    1 (2)
    Göstergeler
    Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
    Owl Smart Levels MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.03 (32)
    Göstergeler
    MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
    Rainbow EA MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
    EA SB8 Panel Trade
    Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
    Yardımcı programlar
    SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
    Trail Guard PRO with BE and Partial Close
    Cristian-gabriel Amarandei
    Yardımcı programlar
    Advanced Trailing Stop & Break-Even Expert Advisor with Partial Profit Taking Overview Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this Expert Advisor that automates trade management to maximize profits and minimize losses. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA offers precise control over your trades with customizable trailing stops, break-even protection, and partial profit taking — all working seamlessly to protect your capital and lock in gains. Key Features Dy
    Orderblocks ICT Levels
    Philip Esterhuizen
    Göstergeler
    ICT Order Blocks Premium Indicator Professional Market Structure Analysis Based on ICT Methodology OrderBlocks ICT   is an advanced technical analysis tool that identifies high-probability trading zones based on the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This professional-grade indicator detects key market turning points using institutional order block analysis, revealing where smart money is likely accumulating positions. Key Features: Smart Filtering Technology : Eliminates weak and insignific
    Scalping Scale in
    Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
    Yardımcı programlar
    "Scalping Scale in", S/L ve T/P yerleşimi konusunda endişelenmeden sabit mesafelerde başlangıç ​​pozisyonunda ölçeklendirme yapmak isteyen kafa derisi yüzücüler için tasarlanmış yardımcı bir araçtır, çünkü ölçeklendirme sırasında her saniye önemlidir. Nasıl çalışır: EA'nın girişler sekmesinde istediğiniz değerleri ve daha spesifik olarak T/P'nin yerleştirilmesini istediğiniz Risk-Ödül oranı, S/L'nizin ne kadar geniş olmasını istediğinizi (pip cinsinden) - hangisini belirlersiniz? aynı zamanda
    AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Göstergeler
    Sayı dizilerinden birine "Orman Yangını Dizisi" denir. En güzel yeni dizilerden biri olarak kabul edildi. Başlıca özelliği, bu dizinin lineer trendlerden, hatta en kısa olanlardan kaçınmasıdır. Bu göstergenin temelini oluşturan bu özelliktir. Bir finansal zaman serisini analiz ederken, bu gösterge tüm olası trend seçeneklerini reddetmeye çalışır. Ve ancak başarısız olursa, bir trendin varlığını tanır ve uygun sinyali verir. Bu yaklaşım, yeni trendlerin başladığı anların doğru bir şekilde belirl
    MadoCryptoXPro
    Mohamad Taha
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
    Trade Utility Pro
    Sovannara Voan
    3.92 (78)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Trade Utility Pro is a bot utility designed to help you manage trades more easily, quickly, and accurately. This utility features a control panel interface and supports MetaTrader 5 exclusively. This utility does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring safety. Main Features: Open Trade Support: Lot size calculation Fixed Lot: Custom input lot required Money Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss and money risk Account % Risk Lot: Automatically calculated
    FREE
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.68 (59)
    Göstergeler
    Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Power Candles – Tüm Piyasalar İçin Güce Dayalı Giriş Sinyalleri Power Candles , Stein Investments’ın kanıtlanmış güç analizini doğrudan fiyat grafiğinize taşır. Sadece fiyata tepki vermek yerine, her mum gerçek piyasa gücüne göre renklendirilir. Bu sayede momentum birikimleri, güç hızlanmaları ve net trend geçişleri anında görülebilir. Tüm Piyasalar İçin Tek Mantık Power Candles tüm işlem sembollerinde otomatik olarak çalışır. Gösterge, mevcut sembolün Forex mi yoksa Forex dışı bir piyasa mı old
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.9 (79)
    Göstergeler
    Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.92 (36)
    Göstergeler
    *** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
    Divergence In Chaos Environment
    Arief
    Göstergeler
    ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Göstergeler
    Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (10)
    Göstergeler
    Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (100)
    Göstergeler
    Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Göstergeler
    Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    SuperScalp Pro – Gelişmiş Çoklu Filtreli Scalping Gösterge Sistemi SuperScalp Pro, klasik Supertrend ile çok sayıda akıllı onay filtresini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping gösterge sistemidir. Gösterge M1’den H4’e kadar tüm zaman dilimlerinde verimli çalışır ve özellikle XAUUSD, BTCUSD ve ana Forex pariteleri için uygundur. Bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret stratejilerine esnek şekilde entegre edilebilir. Gösterge, hız ve yavaş EMA’lar, trend belirleyen üç EMA, EMA e
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (29)
    Göstergeler
    FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır. Bu sistem zirve veya dip noktaları tahmin etmeye çalışmaz. Aşağıdaki üç koşul aynı anda kar
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Göstergeler
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro, trader'ların giriş noktalarını belirlemesine ve riski etkili bir şekilde yönetmesine destek olmak için tasarlanmış MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir. Gösterge, sinyal tespit sistemi, otomatik Entry/SL/TP yönetimi, hacim analizi ve gerçek zamanlı performans istatistikleri içeren kapsamlı bir analiz araçları seti sunar. Sistemi anlamak için kullanım kılavuzu   |   Diğer diller için kullanım kılavuzu ANA ÖZELLİKLER Sinyal tespit sistemi Gösterge, price action a
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Göstergeler
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Göstergeler
    Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Göstergeler
    Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (4)
    Göstergeler
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Göstergeler
    SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Göstergeler
    " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
    ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
    Abdullah Alrai
    Göstergeler
    MT4 / MT5 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda:   Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenl
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Göstergeler
    IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Göstergeler
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    Göstergeler
    FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Göstergeler
    Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
    Market Structure Patterns
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    4.47 (19)
    Göstergeler
    Uygun sürümler:   MT4   ve   MT5 . Market Structure Patterns kanalına katılın – çalışma materyallerini indirin ve ek bilgiler edinin. İlgili gönderiler: Market Structure Patterns – Giriş Şimdi %50 indirimle edinin | Önceki fiyat 90 $ | Kampanya 31 Aralık tarihine kadar geçerlidir | Büyük bir güncelleme yakında geliyor ve orijinal fiyat güncellenecektir. Market Structure Patterns , smart money concepts (akıllı para kavramları) temelinde geliştirilen ve SMC/ICT öğelerini grafik üzerinde gösteren
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    4.6 (10)
    Göstergeler
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt