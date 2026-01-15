Developed by MMQ — Session Based Market Profile TPO Indicator

This indicator organizes price and time information into session-based Market Profiles, helping you identify value areas, points of control, and single prints for more informed trading analysis. Inspired by Jim Dalton's book "Mind Over Markets".





What is Session-Based Market Profile?

Session Based Market Profile is a powerful analytical tool that organizes price and time information to reveal market structure, value areas, and trader behavior by understanding session specific activity. Unlike traditional indicators, it shows where and for how long the market traded at specific price levels, helping you identify:

High-volume nodes (Point of Control)

Value areas where 70% of trading occurred

Single prints (potential support/resistance)

Initial Balance ranges

Session-based market activity

Optional Tick Volume Profile

Key Features

Session-Based Analysis Three Independent Sessions: Asia, Europe, and America with customizable start times

Asia, Europe, and America with customizable start times Individual Session Colors: Easy visual distinction between trading sessions

Easy visual distinction between trading sessions Session Borders: Clear visual boundaries with customizable colors, widths and visibility

Clear visual boundaries with customizable colors, widths and visibility Per-Session Metrics: Separate POC and Value Area calculations for each session Volume Profile Tick Based Volume Profile: Complimentary Histogram-Styled Volume Profile Analysis

Complimentary Histogram-Styled Volume Profile Analysis Customization: Customizable colors, widths and visibility

Customizable colors, widths and visibility One-Click/Hotkey Toggle: Convenient button and hotkey to turn on/off VP

Value Area Visualization Modern Background Highlighting: Clean, semi-transparent VA zones behind TPO letters

Clean, semi-transparent VA zones behind TPO letters Bold VAH/VAL Borders: Clear demarcation of Value Area High and Value Area Low

Clear demarcation of Value Area High and Value Area Low POC Highlighting: Point of Control displayed in contrasting color

Point of Control displayed in contrasting color Customizable Transparency: Adjust VA background opacity to your preference

Initial Balance (IB) Feature Automatic IB Calculation: Identifies the first hour (or custom period) of each session

Identifies the first hour (or custom period) of each session Border Integration: IB range highlighted directly on Session Borders with custom color

IB range highlighted directly on Session Borders with custom color Toggle Visibility : Toggle the visibility of both IB and Session Borders

: Toggle the visibility of both IB and Session Borders Configurable Period: Set IB period in bars to match your timeframe

Single Print Detection Automatic Identification: Instantly spots single TPO levels (potential tails)

Instantly spots single TPO levels (potential tails) Visual Markers: Elegant dot indicators on the right side of single prints

Elegant dot indicators on the right side of single prints Smart Display: Automatically hides in Split View mode (where singles are self-evident)

Automatically hides in Split View mode (where singles are self-evident) Customizable Appearance: Choose marker color and size

Split View Mode Time-Based Display: TPO letters positioned at their actual occurrence times

TPO letters positioned at their actual occurrence times Reveals Hidden Tails: See gaps and rejections invisible in normal packed view

See gaps and rejections invisible in normal packed view One-Click/Hotkey Toggle: Convenient button and hotkey to switch between normal and split views

Convenient button and hotkey to switch between normal and split views Dynamic Updates: All features (VA, POC, IB) adapt perfectly to split view

Profile-Only Mode Distraction-Free Analysis: Hide candlesticks to focus purely on Market Profile

Hide candlesticks to focus purely on Market Profile Intelligent Overlay: Profile drawn on top with preserved grid and price lines

Profile drawn on top with preserved grid and price lines Automatic Restoration: Chart settings restored when indicator removed

Chart settings restored when indicator removed Perfect for Presentation: Clean, professional look for sharing analysis





Customization

General Settings

Start day - Configurable start day

Configurable start day Days to Display - Display range (show last N days)

- Display range (show last N days) Points Per TPO Row - Adjustable TPO aggregation (points per row)

- Adjustable TPO aggregation (points per row) Show Split Button - Split View toggle button (show/hide)

- Split View toggle button (show/hide) Hide Candles - Profile-only mode (the original chart settings are restored after indicator is removed)

- Profile-only mode (the original chart settings are restored after indicator is removed) Split View Hotkey: A configurable hotkey for switching between split view and normal view

Session Customization European Session Start - Server Time for London Session Start

- Server Time for London Session Start European Session Start - Server Time for New York Session Start



Individual session colors

TPO Appearance

Font Name - TPO Font selection (monospaced recommended for alignment)

- TPO Font selection (monospaced recommended for alignment) Font size - Adjustment of TPO size

- Adjustment of TPO size Letter spacing - Space between TPO's in pixels

- Space between TPO's in pixels Split View mode - Manually toggle Split mode

Value Area Options

VA percentage - Percentage calculation for Value Area

Percentage calculation for Value Area VA Background color - Background color of Value Area Highlighting

- Background color of Value Area Highlighting VA transparency - Level of Transparency for Value Area Highlighting

Level of Transparency for Value Area POC color selection

Initial Balance / Session Border Settings

Show Session Borders : Toggle the visibility of Session Border separately

: Toggle the visibility of Session Border Custom Session Border color

Border and IB width: Customize the pixel width of Session Border and IB

Show IB Highlighting : Toggle the visibility of IB separately

: Toggle the visibility of IB separately IB period - Initial Balance period in bars (adapt to any timeframe)

- Initial Balance period in bars (adapt to any timeframe) Custom highlight color

Single Print Options

Show Single Prints - Toggles Visibility (it's automatically turned off in split mode)

- Toggles Visibility (it's automatically turned off in split mode) Custom marker color

Adjustable marker size

Volume Profile Show Volume Profile: Toggle to turn on/off VP

Toggle to turn on/off VP Customization: Customizable colors, widths and visibility

Customizable colors, widths and visibility One-Click/Hotkey Toggle: Convenient button and hotkey to turn on/off VP histogram



Ideal For

Day Traders: Identify intraday value areas and session transitions

Identify intraday value areas and session transitions Swing Traders: Spot multi-day value zones and structural shifts

Spot multi-day value zones and structural shifts Range Traders: Find high-probability support/resistance at value extremes

Find high-probability support/resistance at value extremes Auction Market Theorists: Pure Market Profile analysis following classic methodology

Pure Market Profile analysis following classic methodology Volume Profile Users: Complementary time-based view of market structure

However, This indicator is designed for traders interested in market structure and auction-based analysis; it is not a signal-generating or automated trading system.



What You'll Learn

This indicator helps you master key Market Profile concepts:

Value Area Discovery: Where the market found equilibrium

Where the market found equilibrium POC Significance: The most-traded price level (strongest support/resistance)

The most-traded price level (strongest support/resistance) Single Print Analysis: Quick rejections indicating weak levels

Quick rejections indicating weak levels Initial Balance: Opening range that often defines the day's character

Opening range that often defines the day's character Profile Shape: Trend days vs. range days vs. neutral days

Trend days vs. range days vs. neutral days Multi-Session Context: How global markets hand off structure





Note on Usage

This indicator is designed primarily for intraday analysis using TPO (Time Price Opportunity) methodology.

On timeframes below M5 , the indicator automatically switches to a histogram-style display instead of TPO characters and some features are disabled . This is intentional, as true TPO analysis requires sufficient time-based aggregation to be meaningful.

For full functionality and accurate Market Profile analysis, it is recommended to use the indicator on M5, M15, M30, or H1 timeframes.

Session boundaries, TPO letters, Value Area, POC, Initial Balance, and other calculations are automatically adjusted based on the selected timeframe.

Using higher intraday timeframes ensures cleaner profiles, clearer structure, and more reliable market context.









Get Started Today



What's Included: Full-featured Market Profile TPO indicator

Session-based analysis with customizable hours

Value Area, POC, IB, and Single Print features

Normal and Split View modes

Profile-only display option

One-click Split View toggle button

Comprehensive customization options

Automatic settings restoration after removing indicator

Want An Upgrade? A professional, fully-featured TPO Market Profile indicator with composite profiles, configurable sessions, market profile statistics and market condition analysis will soon be released in the MQL5 Marketplace.



Support

Market Profile is a time-tested framework used by professional traders to understand market structure. This indicator gives you a clean, flexible implementation for MT5.

Questions? Need help optimizing your settings? I'm here to help! Contact me through the MQL5 marketplace messaging system.





Master Market Structure. Trade with Confidence — Developed by MMQ