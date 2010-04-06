Market Profile Session

Developed by MMQ — Session Based Market Profile TPO Indicator

This indicator organizes price and time information into session-based Market Profiles, helping you identify value areas, points of control, and single prints for more informed trading analysis. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”. 


What is Session-Based Market Profile?

Session Based Market Profile is a powerful analytical tool that organizes price and time information to reveal market structure, value areas, and trader behavior by understanding session specific activity. Unlike traditional indicators, it shows where and for how long the market traded at specific price levels, helping you identify:

  • High-volume nodes (Point of Control)
  • Value areas where 70% of trading occurred
  • Single prints (potential support/resistance)
  • Initial Balance ranges
  • Session-based market activity
  • Optional Tick Volume Profile

Key Features

Session-Based Analysis

  • Three Independent Sessions: Asia, Europe, and America with customizable start times
  • Individual Session Colors: Easy visual distinction between trading sessions
  • Session Borders: Clear visual boundaries with customizable colors, widths and visibility
  • Per-Session Metrics: Separate POC and Value Area calculations for each session

Volume Profile

  • Tick Based Volume Profile: Complimentary Histogram-Styled Volume Profile Analysis
  • Customization: Customizable colors, widths and visibility
  • One-Click/Hotkey Toggle: Convenient button and hotkey to turn on/off VP

Value Area Visualization

  • Modern Background Highlighting: Clean, semi-transparent VA zones behind TPO letters
  • Bold VAH/VAL Borders: Clear demarcation of Value Area High and Value Area Low
  • POC Highlighting: Point of Control displayed in contrasting color
  • Customizable Transparency: Adjust VA background opacity to your preference

Initial Balance (IB) Feature

  • Automatic IB Calculation: Identifies the first hour (or custom period) of each session
  • Border Integration: IB range highlighted directly on Session Borders with custom color
  • Toggle Visibility: Toggle the visibility of both IB and Session Borders 
  • Configurable Period: Set IB period in bars to match your timeframe

Single Print Detection

  • Automatic Identification: Instantly spots single TPO levels (potential tails)
  • Visual Markers: Elegant dot indicators on the right side of single prints
  • Smart Display: Automatically hides in Split View mode (where singles are self-evident)
  • Customizable Appearance: Choose marker color and size

Split View Mode

  • Time-Based Display: TPO letters positioned at their actual occurrence times
  • Reveals Hidden Tails: See gaps and rejections invisible in normal packed view
  • One-Click/Hotkey Toggle: Convenient button and hotkey to switch between normal and split views
  • Dynamic Updates: All features (VA, POC, IB) adapt perfectly to split view

Profile-Only Mode

  • Distraction-Free Analysis: Hide candlesticks to focus purely on Market Profile
  • Intelligent Overlay: Profile drawn on top with preserved grid and price lines
  • Automatic Restoration: Chart settings restored when indicator removed
  • Perfect for Presentation: Clean, professional look for sharing analysis


Customization

General Settings

  • Start day - Configurable start day  
  • Days to Display - Display range (show last N days)
  • Points Per TPO Row - Adjustable TPO aggregation (points per row)
  • Show Split Button - Split View toggle button (show/hide)
  • Hide Candles - Profile-only mode (the original chart settings are restored after indicator is removed)
  • Split View Hotkey: A configurable hotkey for switching between split view and normal view

Session Customization

  • European Session Start - Server Time for London Session Start
  • European Session Start - Server Time for New York Session Start
  • Individual session colors

TPO Appearance

  • Font Name - TPO Font selection (monospaced recommended for alignment)
  • Font size - Adjustment of TPO size 
  • Letter spacing - Space between TPO's in pixels
  • Split View mode - Manually toggle Split mode 

    Value Area Options

    • VA percentage -  Percentage calculation for Value Area
    • VA Background color - Background color of Value Area Highlighting 
    • VA transparency -  Level of Transparency for Value Area Highlighting
    • POC color selection

    Initial Balance / Session Border Settings

    • Show Session Borders: Toggle the visibility of Session Border separately
    • Custom Session Border color
    • Border and IB width: Customize the pixel width of Session Border and  IB
    • Show IB Highlighting: Toggle the visibility of IB separately
    • IB period - Initial Balance period in bars (adapt to any timeframe)
    • Custom highlight color

    Single Print Options

    • Show Single Prints - Toggles Visibility (it's automatically turned off in split mode) 
    • Custom marker color
    • Adjustable marker size

    Volume Profile

    • Show Volume Profile: Toggle to turn on/off VP
    • Customization: Customizable colors, widths and visibility
    • One-Click/Hotkey Toggle: Convenient button and hotkey to turn on/off VP histogram

    Ideal For

    • Day Traders: Identify intraday value areas and session transitions
    • Swing Traders: Spot multi-day value zones and structural shifts
    • Range Traders: Find high-probability support/resistance at value extremes
    • Auction Market Theorists: Pure Market Profile analysis following classic methodology
    • Volume Profile Users: Complementary time-based view of market structure

    However, This indicator is designed for traders interested in market structure and auction-based analysis; it is not a signal-generating or automated trading system.


    What You'll Learn

    This indicator helps you master key Market Profile concepts:

    • Value Area Discovery: Where the market found equilibrium
    • POC Significance: The most-traded price level (strongest support/resistance)
    • Single Print Analysis: Quick rejections indicating weak levels
    • Initial Balance: Opening range that often defines the day's character
    • Profile Shape: Trend days vs. range days vs. neutral days
    • Multi-Session Context: How global markets hand off structure


    Note on Usage

    This indicator is designed primarily for intraday analysis using TPO (Time Price Opportunity) methodology.

    • On timeframes below M5, the indicator automatically switches to a histogram-style display instead of TPO characters and some features are disabled. This is intentional, as true TPO analysis requires sufficient time-based aggregation to be meaningful.

    • For full functionality and accurate Market Profile analysis, it is recommended to use the indicator on M5, M15, M30, or H1 timeframes.

    • Session boundaries, TPO letters, Value Area, POC, Initial Balance, and other calculations are automatically adjusted based on the selected timeframe.

    Using higher intraday timeframes ensures cleaner profiles, clearer structure, and more reliable market context.



    Get Started Today

    Market Profile is a time-tested framework used by professional traders to understand market structure. This indicator gives you a clean, flexible implementation for MT5.


    What's Included:

    • Full-featured Market Profile TPO indicator
    • Session-based analysis with customizable hours
    • Value Area, POC, IB, and Single Print features
    • Normal and Split View modes
    • Profile-only display option
    • One-click Split View toggle button
    • Comprehensive customization options
    • Automatic settings restoration after removing indicator


    Want An Upgrade?

    A professional, fully-featured TPO Market Profile indicator with composite profiles, configurable sessions, market profile statistics and market condition analysis will soon be released in the MQL5 Marketplace.


    Support

    Questions? Need help optimizing your settings? I'm here to help! Contact me through the MQL5 marketplace messaging system.


    Master Market Structure. Trade with Confidence — Developed by MMQ 

