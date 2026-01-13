MTF Currency Pairs Professional Breakout Scanner v1.1

🔥 PROFESSIONAL GRADE FOREX SCANNER - INSTITUTIONAL QUALITY FOR RETAIL TRADERS

🏆 TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH MULTI-SYMBOL, MULTI-TIMEFRAME INTELLIGENCE

Are you tired of missing breakout opportunities while manually scanning dozens of currency pairs? Do you struggle to identify high-probability setups with proper risk management? Welcome to the MTF Currency Pairs Professional Breakout Scanner - the most advanced, pair-optimized scanning solution designed specifically for Forex traders who demand institutional-grade tools.

🎯 WHAT MAKES THIS SCANNER DIFFERENT?

⚠️ The Problem Most Traders Face:

Information Overload : Too many pairs, too many timeframes to monitor

Late Entries : Missing breakout moves by precious minutes

False Signals : Entering choppy markets without momentum confirmation

Poor Risk Management : No clear entry/exit points

Time-Consuming: Hours wasted on manual analysis

✅ Our Solution:

A fully automated, intelligent scanning system that does the heavy lifting for you, delivering only the highest-quality, momentum-confirmed breakout signals with complete trade setups.

🚀 KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS

1. MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNING (25+ PAIRS SIMULTANEOUSLY)

Scan ALL major, minor, and exotic pairs at once

No more switching between charts

Real-time monitoring of: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, EURAUD + more

Customizable symbol list to match your trading preferences

2. MULTI-TIMEFRAMES CONFLUENCE DETECTION

H1 + H4 + D1 + W1 alignment analysis

Timeframe stacking technology for higher probability setups

Smart MTF filtering : Only signals with 2+ timeframe alignment

Trend consistency verification across all timeframes

3. ADVANCED CHANNEL BREAKOUT DETECTION

3 Professional Channel Types : Donchian Channels (High/Low based) Keltner Channels (EMA + ATR based) Bollinger Bands® (Standard deviation based)

Multiple Breakout Modes : Close-based (most conservative) Wick-based (more sensitive) Body-based (balanced approach)

Breakout Confirmation: 1-5 bar confirmation for reliability

4. SMART MOMENTUM FILTERING TECHNOLOGY

Exclusive Feature : Filters out choppy, sideways movements

Momentum Score Calculation (0-1 scale)

Trend Angle Measurement (1-45° steepness)

Volume Confirmation (optional)

Ensures only directional moves toward TP are signaled

5. COMPLETE PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

Real-time visual monitoring of all pairs

Color-coded signals for instant recognition

Strength indicators (1-100 scoring system)

One-glance status overview

Customizable display (X/Y position, size, colors)

6. INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE FILTERING SYSTEM

Spread Filter : Avoid high-cost entries

Volatility Filter : Target optimal ATR ranges

ADX Filter : Confirm strong trending conditions

Session Filter : Focus on London/NY overlap (most volatile)

Pair-Optimized Settings: Different thresholds for different pairs

7. AUTOMATIC TRADE SETUP CALCULATION

Smart Entry Price (bid/ask aware)

ATR-Based Stop Loss (adjustable multiplier)

3-Take Profit Levels with customizable RR ratios: TP1: 1.2R (quick scalp) TP2: 1.8R (main target) TP3: 2.5R (runner position)

Risk/Reward Display for each signal

8. MULTI-CHANNEL ALERT SYSTEM

Popup Alerts (on-screen notifications)

Push Notifications (to your mobile)

Email Alerts (detailed setup information)

Sound Alerts (customizable sounds)

Alert Cooldown to prevent notification spam

9. CHART VISUALIZATION TOOLS

Channel Drawing on current chart

Breakout Arrows with direction indication

Real-time Levels Display (Support/Resistance)

Clean, Professional Visuals that don't clutter your chart

📊 HOW IT WORKS - THE PROCESS

Step 1: Intelligent Scanning

The scanner continuously monitors all selected currency pairs across all enabled timeframes, calculating:

Channel boundaries (upper/middle/lower)

Trend direction (EMA fast/slow comparison)

Momentum scores

Filter compliance

Step 2: Signal Generation

When ALL conditions align:

Breakout occurs (price breaches channel) Multiple timeframe alignment (2+ TFs agree) Momentum confirmed (sustained directional movement) Filters passed (spread, volatility, ADX, session) Strength calculation (scoring 1-100)

Step 3: Trade Setup

For each qualified signal:

Entry price automatically calculated

Stop loss placed at optimal level

Three take profits set with proper RR

All levels displayed on dashboard

Step 4: Alert Delivery

Instant notification through your preferred channels with complete trade details.

🎨 VISUAL DASHBOARD OVERVIEW

text 🔍 MTF CURRENCY PAIRS SCANNER v1.1 📊 Scanning 15 pairs | Donchian | LON/NY OVERLAP | Scans: 142 📈 Bullish: 3 | 📉 Bearish: 1 | 🔔 Alerts Today: 2 SYMBOL PRICE CHG% SPR H1 H4 D1 W1 RSI ADX VOL% MOM SIGNAL STR ENTRY SL / TP1 EURUSD 1.0954 +0.32% 1.2 ⬆ ▲ ▲ ▲ 52 24 0.45 0.8 🔼 BUY 78 1.0956 1.0940/1.0972 GBPUSD 1.2850 +0.45% 1.5 ▲ ▲ ▲ ▲ 58 28 0.52 0.7 ⏳ Potential 62 - -/- USDJPY 147.25 -0.18% 1.8 ▼ ▼ ▼ ▼ 42 31 0.38 0.6 🔽 SELL 71 147.23 147.45/146.95 ...

⚙️ CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

Scanner Settings:

Symbol Selection : Choose which pairs to monitor

Timeframe Configuration : Enable/disable H1, H4, D1, W1

Channel Type : Donchian, Keltner, or Bollinger

Breakout Sensitivity: Close, Wick, or Body mode

Filter Customization:

Spread Limits : Set maximum acceptable spread

Volatility Ranges : Define optimal ATR percentages

ADX Thresholds : Minimum trend strength requirements

Session Focus: Target specific trading sessions

Risk Management:

SL Multiplier : Adjust ATR-based stop loss

RR Ratios : Customize TP1, TP2, TP3 reward ratios

Minimum Signal Strength: Set alert threshold (1-100)

Display & Alerts:

Dashboard Position : Move panel anywhere on screen

Color Schemes : Customize all display colors

Alert Channels : Choose notification methods

Sound Selection: Different sounds for different alerts

📈 TRADING STRATEGY INTEGRATION

For Day Traders:

Focus on H1/H4 timeframes

Use during London/NY overlap

Target TP1 for quick scalps

Higher frequency, lower risk per trade

For Swing Traders:

Focus on H4/D1/W1 alignment

Use momentum filter strictly

Target TP2/TP3 for larger moves

Lower frequency, higher risk per trade

For Position Traders:

Primary focus on D1/W1

Use all filters strictly

Look for major breakouts

Maximum TP3 targets

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

System Requirements:

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Account Type : Any (Demo/Live)

Minimum Deposit : None required

VPS Compatible : Yes (recommended)

Update Frequency: Configurable (1-60 seconds)

Performance:

Scanning Speed : <1 second per symbol

Memory Usage : <50 MB

CPU Usage : <5% on modern systems

Reliability: 24/7 operation capable

🎓 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Perfect For:

Busy Professionals who can't monitor markets all day

Newer Traders wanting professional-grade tools

Experienced Traders looking to scale their operations

Algorithmic Traders seeking signal confirmation

Fund Managers monitoring multiple instruments

💰 WHAT YOU'RE REALLY BUYING

Time Savings:

10+ hours weekly saved on manual analysis

Instant market overview instead of chart switching

No more missed opportunities due to manual monitoring

Quality Improvement:

Higher probability signals through multi-filtering

Better risk management with automatic calculations

Consistent methodology removing emotional decisions

Peace of Mind:

24/7 market monitoring even while you sleep

Multiple alert systems ensuring you never miss a signal

Professional-grade analysis previously only available to institutions

Note The Code Free till 23 Jan 26