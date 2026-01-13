MTF Currency Pairs Professional Breakout Scanner

MTF Currency Pairs Professional Breakout Scanner v1.1

🔥 PROFESSIONAL GRADE FOREX SCANNER - INSTITUTIONAL QUALITY FOR RETAIL TRADERS

🏆 TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH MULTI-SYMBOL, MULTI-TIMEFRAME INTELLIGENCE

Are you tired of missing breakout opportunities while manually scanning dozens of currency pairs? Do you struggle to identify high-probability setups with proper risk management? Welcome to the MTF Currency Pairs Professional Breakout Scanner - the most advanced, pair-optimized scanning solution designed specifically for Forex traders who demand institutional-grade tools.

🎯 WHAT MAKES THIS SCANNER DIFFERENT?

⚠️ The Problem Most Traders Face:

  • Information Overload: Too many pairs, too many timeframes to monitor

  • Late Entries: Missing breakout moves by precious minutes

  • False Signals: Entering choppy markets without momentum confirmation

  • Poor Risk Management: No clear entry/exit points

  • Time-Consuming: Hours wasted on manual analysis

✅ Our Solution:

A fully automated, intelligent scanning system that does the heavy lifting for you, delivering only the highest-quality, momentum-confirmed breakout signals with complete trade setups.

🚀 KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS

1. MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNING (25+ PAIRS SIMULTANEOUSLY)

  • Scan ALL major, minor, and exotic pairs at once

  • No more switching between charts

  • Real-time monitoring of: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, EURAUD + more

  • Customizable symbol list to match your trading preferences

2. MULTI-TIMEFRAMES CONFLUENCE DETECTION

  • H1 + H4 + D1 + W1 alignment analysis

  • Timeframe stacking technology for higher probability setups

  • Smart MTF filtering: Only signals with 2+ timeframe alignment

  • Trend consistency verification across all timeframes

3. ADVANCED CHANNEL BREAKOUT DETECTION

  • 3 Professional Channel Types:

    • Donchian Channels (High/Low based)

    • Keltner Channels (EMA + ATR based)

    • Bollinger Bands® (Standard deviation based)

  • Multiple Breakout Modes:

    • Close-based (most conservative)

    • Wick-based (more sensitive)

    • Body-based (balanced approach)

  • Breakout Confirmation: 1-5 bar confirmation for reliability

4. SMART MOMENTUM FILTERING TECHNOLOGY

  • Exclusive Feature: Filters out choppy, sideways movements

  • Momentum Score Calculation (0-1 scale)

  • Trend Angle Measurement (1-45° steepness)

  • Volume Confirmation (optional)

  • Ensures only directional moves toward TP are signaled

5. COMPLETE PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

  • Real-time visual monitoring of all pairs

  • Color-coded signals for instant recognition

  • Strength indicators (1-100 scoring system)

  • One-glance status overview

  • Customizable display (X/Y position, size, colors)

6. INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE FILTERING SYSTEM

  • Spread Filter: Avoid high-cost entries

  • Volatility Filter: Target optimal ATR ranges

  • ADX Filter: Confirm strong trending conditions

  • Session Filter: Focus on London/NY overlap (most volatile)

  • Pair-Optimized Settings: Different thresholds for different pairs

7. AUTOMATIC TRADE SETUP CALCULATION

  • Smart Entry Price (bid/ask aware)

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss (adjustable multiplier)

  • 3-Take Profit Levels with customizable RR ratios:

    • TP1: 1.2R (quick scalp)

    • TP2: 1.8R (main target)

    • TP3: 2.5R (runner position)

  • Risk/Reward Display for each signal

8. MULTI-CHANNEL ALERT SYSTEM

  • Popup Alerts (on-screen notifications)

  • Push Notifications (to your mobile)

  • Email Alerts (detailed setup information)

  • Sound Alerts (customizable sounds)

  • Alert Cooldown to prevent notification spam

9. CHART VISUALIZATION TOOLS

  • Channel Drawing on current chart

  • Breakout Arrows with direction indication

  • Real-time Levels Display (Support/Resistance)

  • Clean, Professional Visuals that don't clutter your chart

📊 HOW IT WORKS - THE PROCESS

Step 1: Intelligent Scanning

The scanner continuously monitors all selected currency pairs across all enabled timeframes, calculating:

  • Channel boundaries (upper/middle/lower)

  • Trend direction (EMA fast/slow comparison)

  • Momentum scores

  • Filter compliance

Step 2: Signal Generation

When ALL conditions align:

  1. Breakout occurs (price breaches channel)

  2. Multiple timeframe alignment (2+ TFs agree)

  3. Momentum confirmed (sustained directional movement)

  4. Filters passed (spread, volatility, ADX, session)

  5. Strength calculation (scoring 1-100)

Step 3: Trade Setup

For each qualified signal:

  • Entry price automatically calculated

  • Stop loss placed at optimal level

  • Three take profits set with proper RR

  • All levels displayed on dashboard

Step 4: Alert Delivery

Instant notification through your preferred channels with complete trade details.

🎨 VISUAL DASHBOARD OVERVIEW

text

🔍 MTF CURRENCY PAIRS SCANNER v1.1 📊 Scanning 15 pairs | Donchian | LON/NY OVERLAP | Scans: 142 📈 Bullish: 3 | 📉 Bearish: 1 | 🔔 Alerts Today: 2 SYMBOL PRICE CHG% SPR H1 H4 D1 W1 RSI ADX VOL% MOM SIGNAL STR ENTRY SL / TP1 EURUSD 1.0954 +0.32% 1.2 ⬆ ▲ ▲ ▲ 52 24 0.45 0.8 🔼 BUY 78 1.0956 1.0940/1.0972 GBPUSD 1.2850 +0.45% 1.5 ▲ ▲ ▲ ▲ 58 28 0.52 0.7 ⏳ Potential 62 - -/- USDJPY 147.25 -0.18% 1.8 ▼ ▼ ▼ ▼ 42 31 0.38 0.6 🔽 SELL 71 147.23 147.45/146.95 ...

⚙️ CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

Scanner Settings:

  • Symbol Selection: Choose which pairs to monitor

  • Timeframe Configuration: Enable/disable H1, H4, D1, W1

  • Channel Type: Donchian, Keltner, or Bollinger

  • Breakout Sensitivity: Close, Wick, or Body mode

Filter Customization:

  • Spread Limits: Set maximum acceptable spread

  • Volatility Ranges: Define optimal ATR percentages

  • ADX Thresholds: Minimum trend strength requirements

  • Session Focus: Target specific trading sessions

Risk Management:

  • SL Multiplier: Adjust ATR-based stop loss

  • RR Ratios: Customize TP1, TP2, TP3 reward ratios

  • Minimum Signal Strength: Set alert threshold (1-100)

Display & Alerts:

  • Dashboard Position: Move panel anywhere on screen

  • Color Schemes: Customize all display colors

  • Alert Channels: Choose notification methods

  • Sound Selection: Different sounds for different alerts

📈 TRADING STRATEGY INTEGRATION

For Day Traders:

  • Focus on H1/H4 timeframes

  • Use during London/NY overlap

  • Target TP1 for quick scalps

  • Higher frequency, lower risk per trade

For Swing Traders:

  • Focus on H4/D1/W1 alignment

  • Use momentum filter strictly

  • Target TP2/TP3 for larger moves

  • Lower frequency, higher risk per trade

For Position Traders:

  • Primary focus on D1/W1

  • Use all filters strictly

  • Look for major breakouts

  • Maximum TP3 targets

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

System Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Type: Any (Demo/Live)

  • Minimum Deposit: None required

  • VPS Compatible: Yes (recommended)

  • Update Frequency: Configurable (1-60 seconds)

Performance:

  • Scanning Speed: <1 second per symbol

  • Memory Usage: <50 MB

  • CPU Usage: <5% on modern systems

  • Reliability: 24/7 operation capable

🎓 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Perfect For:

  • Busy Professionals who can't monitor markets all day

  • Newer Traders wanting professional-grade tools

  • Experienced Traders looking to scale their operations

  • Algorithmic Traders seeking signal confirmation

  • Fund Managers monitoring multiple instruments

💰 WHAT YOU'RE REALLY BUYING

Time Savings:

  • 10+ hours weekly saved on manual analysis

  • Instant market overview instead of chart switching

  • No more missed opportunities due to manual monitoring

Quality Improvement:

  • Higher probability signals through multi-filtering

  • Better risk management with automatic calculations

  • Consistent methodology removing emotional decisions

Peace of Mind:

  • 24/7 market monitoring even while you sleep

  • Multiple alert systems ensuring you never miss a signal

  • Professional-grade analysis previously only available to institutions

Note The Code Free till 23 Jan 26
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Quantum Market Scanner V333
George Fayek Francis Abdelmalak
Yardımcı programlar
Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 - Advanced Multi-Symbol Signal Scanner Overview: Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 is a sophisticated multi-market scanning indicator that continuously monitors multiple financial instruments to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Using a unique progressive confirmation system, it tracks signals from initial detection through to prime entry conditions, helping traders make informed decisions with enhanced confidence. Core Features: Progressive Status Syste
Quantum Gold Master v333 Manual Trade
George Fayek Francis Abdelmalak
Göstergeler
Quantum Trading Master v3.33 - Universal Version Overview Quantum Trading Master is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically adapts to different financial instruments including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and indices. The system uses smart detection algorithms to optimize parameters for each instrument type, ensuring optimal performance across markets. Key Features Universal Instrument Compatibility Auto-Detection System : Automatically identifies
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt