MTF Currency Pairs Professional Breakout Scanner
- Utilitaires
- George Fayek Francis Abdelmalak
- Version: 1.10
🔥 PROFESSIONAL GRADE FOREX SCANNER - INSTITUTIONAL QUALITY FOR RETAIL TRADERS
🏆 TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH MULTI-SYMBOL, MULTI-TIMEFRAME INTELLIGENCE
Are you tired of missing breakout opportunities while manually scanning dozens of currency pairs? Do you struggle to identify high-probability setups with proper risk management? Welcome to the MTF Currency Pairs Professional Breakout Scanner - the most advanced, pair-optimized scanning solution designed specifically for Forex traders who demand institutional-grade tools.
🎯 WHAT MAKES THIS SCANNER DIFFERENT?
⚠️ The Problem Most Traders Face:
-
Information Overload: Too many pairs, too many timeframes to monitor
-
Late Entries: Missing breakout moves by precious minutes
-
False Signals: Entering choppy markets without momentum confirmation
-
Poor Risk Management: No clear entry/exit points
-
Time-Consuming: Hours wasted on manual analysis
✅ Our Solution:
A fully automated, intelligent scanning system that does the heavy lifting for you, delivering only the highest-quality, momentum-confirmed breakout signals with complete trade setups.
🚀 KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS
1. MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNING (25+ PAIRS SIMULTANEOUSLY)
-
Scan ALL major, minor, and exotic pairs at once
-
No more switching between charts
-
Real-time monitoring of: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, EURAUD + more
-
Customizable symbol list to match your trading preferences
2. MULTI-TIMEFRAMES CONFLUENCE DETECTION
-
H1 + H4 + D1 + W1 alignment analysis
-
Timeframe stacking technology for higher probability setups
-
Smart MTF filtering: Only signals with 2+ timeframe alignment
-
Trend consistency verification across all timeframes
3. ADVANCED CHANNEL BREAKOUT DETECTION
-
3 Professional Channel Types:
-
Donchian Channels (High/Low based)
-
Keltner Channels (EMA + ATR based)
-
Bollinger Bands® (Standard deviation based)
-
-
Multiple Breakout Modes:
-
Close-based (most conservative)
-
Wick-based (more sensitive)
-
Body-based (balanced approach)
-
-
Breakout Confirmation: 1-5 bar confirmation for reliability
4. SMART MOMENTUM FILTERING TECHNOLOGY
-
Exclusive Feature: Filters out choppy, sideways movements
-
Momentum Score Calculation (0-1 scale)
-
Trend Angle Measurement (1-45° steepness)
-
Volume Confirmation (optional)
-
Ensures only directional moves toward TP are signaled
5. COMPLETE PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
-
Real-time visual monitoring of all pairs
-
Color-coded signals for instant recognition
-
Strength indicators (1-100 scoring system)
-
One-glance status overview
-
Customizable display (X/Y position, size, colors)
6. INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE FILTERING SYSTEM
-
Spread Filter: Avoid high-cost entries
-
Volatility Filter: Target optimal ATR ranges
-
ADX Filter: Confirm strong trending conditions
-
Session Filter: Focus on London/NY overlap (most volatile)
-
Pair-Optimized Settings: Different thresholds for different pairs
7. AUTOMATIC TRADE SETUP CALCULATION
-
Smart Entry Price (bid/ask aware)
-
ATR-Based Stop Loss (adjustable multiplier)
-
3-Take Profit Levels with customizable RR ratios:
-
TP1: 1.2R (quick scalp)
-
TP2: 1.8R (main target)
-
TP3: 2.5R (runner position)
-
-
Risk/Reward Display for each signal
8. MULTI-CHANNEL ALERT SYSTEM
-
Popup Alerts (on-screen notifications)
-
Push Notifications (to your mobile)
-
Email Alerts (detailed setup information)
-
Sound Alerts (customizable sounds)
-
Alert Cooldown to prevent notification spam
9. CHART VISUALIZATION TOOLS
-
Channel Drawing on current chart
-
Breakout Arrows with direction indication
-
Real-time Levels Display (Support/Resistance)
-
Clean, Professional Visuals that don't clutter your chart
📊 HOW IT WORKS - THE PROCESS
Step 1: Intelligent Scanning
The scanner continuously monitors all selected currency pairs across all enabled timeframes, calculating:
-
Channel boundaries (upper/middle/lower)
-
Trend direction (EMA fast/slow comparison)
-
Momentum scores
-
Filter compliance
Step 2: Signal Generation
When ALL conditions align:
-
Breakout occurs (price breaches channel)
-
Multiple timeframe alignment (2+ TFs agree)
-
Momentum confirmed (sustained directional movement)
-
Filters passed (spread, volatility, ADX, session)
-
Strength calculation (scoring 1-100)
Step 3: Trade Setup
For each qualified signal:
-
Entry price automatically calculated
-
Stop loss placed at optimal level
-
Three take profits set with proper RR
-
All levels displayed on dashboard
Step 4: Alert Delivery
Instant notification through your preferred channels with complete trade details.
🎨 VISUAL DASHBOARD OVERVIEW
🔍 MTF CURRENCY PAIRS SCANNER v1.1 📊 Scanning 15 pairs | Donchian | LON/NY OVERLAP | Scans: 142 📈 Bullish: 3 | 📉 Bearish: 1 | 🔔 Alerts Today: 2 SYMBOL PRICE CHG% SPR H1 H4 D1 W1 RSI ADX VOL% MOM SIGNAL STR ENTRY SL / TP1 EURUSD 1.0954 +0.32% 1.2 ⬆ ▲ ▲ ▲ 52 24 0.45 0.8 🔼 BUY 78 1.0956 1.0940/1.0972 GBPUSD 1.2850 +0.45% 1.5 ▲ ▲ ▲ ▲ 58 28 0.52 0.7 ⏳ Potential 62 - -/- USDJPY 147.25 -0.18% 1.8 ▼ ▼ ▼ ▼ 42 31 0.38 0.6 🔽 SELL 71 147.23 147.45/146.95 ...
⚙️ CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
Scanner Settings:
-
Symbol Selection: Choose which pairs to monitor
-
Timeframe Configuration: Enable/disable H1, H4, D1, W1
-
Channel Type: Donchian, Keltner, or Bollinger
-
Breakout Sensitivity: Close, Wick, or Body mode
Filter Customization:
-
Spread Limits: Set maximum acceptable spread
-
Volatility Ranges: Define optimal ATR percentages
-
ADX Thresholds: Minimum trend strength requirements
-
Session Focus: Target specific trading sessions
Risk Management:
-
SL Multiplier: Adjust ATR-based stop loss
-
RR Ratios: Customize TP1, TP2, TP3 reward ratios
-
Minimum Signal Strength: Set alert threshold (1-100)
Display & Alerts:
-
Dashboard Position: Move panel anywhere on screen
-
Color Schemes: Customize all display colors
-
Alert Channels: Choose notification methods
-
Sound Selection: Different sounds for different alerts
📈 TRADING STRATEGY INTEGRATION
For Day Traders:
-
Focus on H1/H4 timeframes
-
Use during London/NY overlap
-
Target TP1 for quick scalps
-
Higher frequency, lower risk per trade
For Swing Traders:
-
Focus on H4/D1/W1 alignment
-
Use momentum filter strictly
-
Target TP2/TP3 for larger moves
-
Lower frequency, higher risk per trade
For Position Traders:
-
Primary focus on D1/W1
-
Use all filters strictly
-
Look for major breakouts
-
Maximum TP3 targets
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
System Requirements:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Account Type: Any (Demo/Live)
-
Minimum Deposit: None required
-
VPS Compatible: Yes (recommended)
-
Update Frequency: Configurable (1-60 seconds)
Performance:
-
Scanning Speed: <1 second per symbol
-
Memory Usage: <50 MB
-
CPU Usage: <5% on modern systems
-
Reliability: 24/7 operation capable
🎓 WHO IS THIS FOR?
Perfect For:
-
Busy Professionals who can't monitor markets all day
-
Newer Traders wanting professional-grade tools
-
Experienced Traders looking to scale their operations
-
Algorithmic Traders seeking signal confirmation
-
Fund Managers monitoring multiple instruments
💰 WHAT YOU'RE REALLY BUYING
Time Savings:
-
10+ hours weekly saved on manual analysis
-
Instant market overview instead of chart switching
-
No more missed opportunities due to manual monitoring
Quality Improvement:
-
Higher probability signals through multi-filtering
-
Better risk management with automatic calculations
-
Consistent methodology removing emotional decisions
Peace of Mind:
-
24/7 market monitoring even while you sleep
-
Multiple alert systems ensuring you never miss a signal
-
Professional-grade analysis previously only available to institutions