Kernel Pulse

Multi Kernel Regression Indicator (FREE & PREMIUM)


What This Indicator Does

The Multi Kernel Regression (MKR) indicator uses advanced statistical kernel functions to create smooth, adaptive moving averages that respond intelligently to market conditions. Unlike traditional moving averages, MKR applies different kernel weighting functions (like Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov) to provide superior smoothing while maintaining responsiveness to price changes.

Key Benefits:

  • 17 Different Kernel Types - Each with unique smoothing characteristics

  • Adaptive Smoothing - Automatically adjusts to market volatility

  • Professional Signals - Clear buy/sell signals with visual confirmation

  • Trend Analysis - Identifies market sentiment and momentum shifts

FREE VERSION - What You Get

Included Features:

  • 5 Professional Kernels: Triangular, Gaussian, Epanechnikov, Cosine, Laplace

  • Colored Trend Line: Visually changes between bullish/bearish colors

  • Buy/Sell Signals: Clear arrows on chart

  • Basic Alerts: Optional popup alerts

  • Customizable Colors: Adjust to your chart theme

  • No Repainting: Signals stay fixed once formed

Perfect For:

  • Traders new to kernel regression concepts

  • Basic trend analysis and direction

  • Testing the indicator's performance

  • Understanding kernel smoothing benefits

Download FREE Version: Available on MQL5 Market

PREMIUM VERSION - Full Professional Suite

All FREE Features PLUS:

Advanced Visualization

  • 17 Kernel Types (Full mathematical suite including Silverman, Cauchy, Wave, Power, Morters, etc.)

  • Deviation Bands - Visualize volatility and potential reversals

  • Custom Line Styles - Solid, dashed, dotted options

  • Multiple Color Schemes - Fully customizable

Professional Dashboard Panel

  • Real-time Signal Display - Current signal, sentiment, and arrow direction

  • Price Projections - 4 automatic target levels using Fibonacci ratios

  • Kernel Value Display - Live kernel MA value

  • Signal Price Tracking - Last signal price and time

  • Position Management - Corner placement with resize options

Advanced Signal System

  • Professional Arrows - Custom codes, sizes, and positioning

  • Text Labels - "BUY"/"SELL" text next to arrows

  • Multiple Distance Types - Pips, ATR%, or Points

  • High/Low Positioning - Place arrows on candle extremes

  • Anchor Control - Fine-tune text positioning

Smart Features

  • Repaint Mode Option - Choose between repainting or non-repainting

  • Label History - Track and display previous signals

  • Auto Cleanup - Removes old objects to keep chart clean

  • Performance Optimized - Efficient calculation for smooth operation

Price Targets System

  • Automatic ATR-based projections

  • 4 Fibonacci-based target levels (1.0, 1.618, 2.0, 2.618 x ATR)

  • Visual level display on dashboard

  • Signal-based direction detection

Why Choose Premium?

The premium version transforms MKR from a simple indicator into a complete trading system. With the professional dashboard, you get real-time analysis, price projections, and signal tracking all in one place. The 17 kernel types allow you to fine-tune the indicator to match any market condition or trading style.

The deviation bands provide visual volatility boundaries, while the advanced signal system ensures you never miss an entry or exit. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, the premium MKR adapts to your needs.


Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All (M1 to Monthly)

  • Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

  • Repainting: Optional (can be disabled)

  • Required Bars: Minimum 50 for accurate calculation

  • Resource Usage: Optimized for minimal CPU impact

Support & Updates

All purchases include:

  • Free updates for life

  • Technical support via MQL5 messages

  • Detailed user guide

  • Example trading strategies

Try the FREE version first to see the quality, then upgrade to premium for the complete trading toolkit.

About Yunzuh Trading Systems

Professional trading tools developed by experienced traders and programmers. We focus on creating indicators that combine mathematical rigor with practical trading utility.

Note: The FREE version is fully functional for basic kernel regression analysis. Upgrade to premium for the complete suite of professional trading tools.


