Kernel Pulse

What This Indicator Does

The Multi Kernel Regression (MKR) indicator uses advanced statistical kernel functions to create smooth, adaptive moving averages that respond intelligently to market conditions. Unlike traditional moving averages, MKR applies different kernel weighting functions (like Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov) to provide superior smoothing while maintaining responsiveness to price changes.

Key Benefits:

17 Different Kernel Types - Each with unique smoothing characteristics

Adaptive Smoothing - Automatically adjusts to market volatility

Professional Signals - Clear buy/sell signals with visual confirmation

Trend Analysis - Identifies market sentiment and momentum shifts

FREE VERSION - What You Get

Included Features:

5 Professional Kernels: Triangular, Gaussian, Epanechnikov, Cosine, Laplace

Colored Trend Line: Visually changes between bullish/bearish colors

Buy/Sell Signals: Clear arrows on chart

Basic Alerts: Optional popup alerts

Customizable Colors: Adjust to your chart theme

No Repainting: Signals stay fixed once formed

Perfect For:

Traders new to kernel regression concepts

Basic trend analysis and direction

Testing the indicator's performance

Understanding kernel smoothing benefits

Download FREE Version: Available on MQL5 Market

PREMIUM VERSION - Full Professional Suite

All FREE Features PLUS:

Advanced Visualization

17 Kernel Types (Full mathematical suite including Silverman, Cauchy, Wave, Power, Morters, etc.)

Deviation Bands - Visualize volatility and potential reversals

Custom Line Styles - Solid, dashed, dotted options

Multiple Color Schemes - Fully customizable

Professional Dashboard Panel

Real-time Signal Display - Current signal, sentiment, and arrow direction

Price Projections - 4 automatic target levels using Fibonacci ratios

Kernel Value Display - Live kernel MA value

Signal Price Tracking - Last signal price and time

Position Management - Corner placement with resize options

Advanced Signal System

Professional Arrows - Custom codes, sizes, and positioning

Text Labels - "BUY"/"SELL" text next to arrows

Multiple Distance Types - Pips, ATR%, or Points

High/Low Positioning - Place arrows on candle extremes

Anchor Control - Fine-tune text positioning

Smart Features

Repaint Mode Option - Choose between repainting or non-repainting

Label History - Track and display previous signals

Auto Cleanup - Removes old objects to keep chart clean

Performance Optimized - Efficient calculation for smooth operation

Price Targets System

Automatic ATR-based projections

4 Fibonacci-based target levels (1.0, 1.618, 2.0, 2.618 x ATR)

Visual level display on dashboard

Signal-based direction detection

Why Choose Premium?

The premium version transforms MKR from a simple indicator into a complete trading system. With the professional dashboard, you get real-time analysis, price projections, and signal tracking all in one place. The 17 kernel types allow you to fine-tune the indicator to match any market condition or trading style.

The deviation bands provide visual volatility boundaries, while the advanced signal system ensures you never miss an entry or exit. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, the premium MKR adapts to your needs.





Technical Details

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframes: All (M1 to Monthly)

Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

Repainting: Optional (can be disabled)

Required Bars: Minimum 50 for accurate calculation

Resource Usage: Optimized for minimal CPU impact

Support & Updates

All purchases include:

Free updates for life

Technical support via MQL5 messages

Detailed user guide

Example trading strategies

Try the FREE version first to see the quality, then upgrade to premium for the complete trading toolkit.

About Yunzuh Trading Systems

Professional trading tools developed by experienced traders and programmers. We focus on creating indicators that combine mathematical rigor with practical trading utility.

Note: The FREE version is fully functional for basic kernel regression analysis. Upgrade to premium for the complete suite of professional trading tools.