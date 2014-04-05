Trend Stop MT5

Description of the Indicator

Trend Stop shows the highest/lowest value of the last N periods.

Can help traders identify the trend direction and potential stop levels. 

 

Use Trend Stop indicator to detects the trend direction.

Downtrend

if the price crosses the Trend Stop line upwards 

Uptrend

if the price crosses the Trend Stop line downwards 


Use Trend Stop indicator to define  optimal stop levels.

Downtrend

Place your stops  above the Trend Stop line

Uptrend

Place your stops below the Trend Stop line


Parameters

  • periods- number of periods used to calculate Trend Stop.


Önerilen ürünler
MasterCharts
Alexander Berger
Göstergeler
You can think of these indicators as moving pivot points. MasterChartsTrading Price Action Indicators show good price levels to enter or exit a trade. The Blue indicator line serves as a Bullish Trend setter. If your instrument closes above the Blue line, we think about going Long (buying). When your trading instrument closes below the Red line, we think about Shorting (selling). It is very easy to read price action if you have a reference point. These support/resistance lines are there to help
Ric
Sabina Fik
Göstergeler
With this indicator, you can   predict future price behavior   for a certain number of bars ahead, giving you the ability to anticipate market dynamics. The indicator draws a   forecast line , which models potential future price values based on sophisticated algorithms analyzing past data. This information can be leveraged not only for market entry and exit decisions but also for setting or adjusting stop-loss levels to better manage your positions. Application of the Forecast The data provided
Support n Resistance MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Göstergeler
The indicator plots flexible support and resistance levels (dots). A special phase of movement is used for construction. Levels are formed dynamically, that is, each new candle can continue the level or complete it. The level can provide resistance or support to the price even where it is no longer there. Also, support and resistance levels can change roles. The importance of levels is affected by: the amount of time the level is formed and the number of touches. The significance of these lev
BoS CHoCH Indicator
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Göstergeler
The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
Regression
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Göstergeler
The Regression indicator shows the direction of the trend. The graph shows up to 3 regression lines with different time periods. The straight line is built as the average inside the wave channel of the price movement (shown on one ScreenShot). In this case, you can disable any of the lines. Also, the indicator allows you to change the color for each line. It is interesting to calculate the relative angle in degrees. The angle display can also be turned off. Thanks to this indicator, you can s
TickDelta
Andrey Gladyshev
Göstergeler
The TickDelta indicator shows the difference in the number of oscillations of the best prices per unit of time. In this case, the unit of time is the specified timeframe (M1, M2, M5, M15, etc.). This value indirectly shows the market "sentiment". Due to the "tick-wise" nature, the indicator is more appropriate for use in scalping strategies. When applied in conjunction with real volumes and monitoring of various instrument charts, it is possible to identify certain reversal setups. In some cases
Volume based Support and Resistance Zones
SILICON HALLWAY PTY LTD
Göstergeler
Hacim Tabanlı Destek ve Direnç Bölgeleri Volume-based Support and Resistance Zones , MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş güçlü ve esnek bir göstergedir. Bu araç, fraktal zirve ve diplerdeki hacim artışlarını analiz ederek önemli piyasa seviyelerini belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Göstergemiz, fiyatın tepki verme olasılığının yüksek olduğu destek ve direnç bölgelerini otomatik olarak çizer. Böylece daha fazla güven ve netlikle işlem yapabilirsiniz. Temel Özellikler Hacim tabanlı mantık : Bölgeler, yüks
FREE
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Göstergeler
Teklif Fiyatı Zamanlayıcı Göstergesi — Hassas Zamanlama ve Akıllı Fiyat Takibi! Teklif Fiyatı Zamanlayıcı Göstergesi ile işlem hassasiyetinizi bir üst seviyeye taşıyın — her hareketinde zamanlamayı, hassasiyeti ve netliği önemseyen trader’lar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç. Öne Çıkan Özellikler: Sabit Zamanlayıcı Ekranı – Grafiğinizin sağ tarafında her zaman görünür (özelleştirilebilir X_Offset). Dinamik Fiyat Takibi – Zamanlayıcı, teklif fiyatını gerçek zamanlı olarak takip e
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
Arinze Michael Ejike
Göstergeler
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
Gamma Trend AI
Arinze Michael Ejike
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gamma-Trend göstergesi, trend yönünü ve potansiyel dönüş noktalarını belirlemek için kullanılan teknik bir ticaret aracıdır. Nihai amacı basittir: giriş ve çıkış sinyallerini açıkça belirlemek. Grafik üzerinde, Gamma-Trend göstergesi trend yönüne göre değişen renkli çizgiler olarak görünür: bir renk yükselis trendi gösterirken, diğeri düşüş trendini gösterir. Fiyat hareketini takip eden trailing seviyelere sahiptir ve pozisyon yönetimi için sürekli rehberlik sağlar. Gösterge, mevcut sinyal durum
Angle MT5
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
Implements an oscillator based on a simple comparison of the last two moving average values ​​with improved functionality. As a result, the graph displays the delta of the two moving average values. In the case of a single value, the moving delta is calculated relative to the last two candles, which price of comparison will be specified in the Price parameter. The delta of two values ​​is often used to determine the trend, depending on the length of the moving averages, it can be a longer or sh
Dynamic SR Levels Pro
Vinutthapon Bumroong
Göstergeler
Title: Dynamic SR Levels Pro Short Description: A next-generation, multi-timeframe Support & Resistance indicator that automatically detects, adapts, and invalidates key price zones based on real-time market volatility. Stop guessing, start seeing. Full Description: Tired of manually drawing support and resistance lines that quickly become outdated? Dynamic SR Levels Pro is the ultimate solution for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and a clean, clutter-free chart. This is not just ano
Highest High and Lowest Low indicator
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
Göstergeler
Highest High and Lowest Low (HH_LL) Indicator Description: The HH_LL Indicator is a trading tool designed to help traders identify key market points by automatically drawing Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) lines across multiple timeframes. This indicator allows traders to easily spot significant levels on the chart, facilitating more accurate trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator supports various timeframes, including M30, H1, and H4. This enables traders t
FREE
High And Low MT5
Dmitriy Parfenovich
Göstergeler
On the current chart, this indicator displays candlestick highs and lows of another time frame. Input Parameters: TimeFrame - chart time frame whose data will be displayed on the current price chart (by default, H12). Time Zone - shift of the indicator by time zone relative to the broker's time (by default, Broker-1). If the broker's time zone is UTC+1 and the Time Zone parameter is set to Broker-1, the bends of the indicator will be plotted in multiples of Greenwich Time. Indicator buffer value
AIS Simple Linear Smoothing MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, basit bir doğrusal yumuşatma işlemi uygular. Üstel yumuşatmanın dezavantajlarından biri, sinyalin hızlı bozulmasıdır. Bu, fiyat aralığındaki uzun vadeli eğilimleri tam olarak takip etmeyi imkansız hale getirir. Doğrusal yumuşatma, sinyal filtrelemeyi daha doğru ve ince bir şekilde ayarlamanıza olanak tanır. Gösterge, parametreler seçilerek yapılandırılır: LP - bu parametre, yumuşatma süresini seçmenize olanak tanır. Değeri ne kadar büyük olursa, gösterge o kadar uzun vadeli eğil
AC Fix v5
Sabina Fik
Göstergeler
The Accelerator Oscillator (AC) technical indicator measures the acceleration or deceleration of the current market strength. It is designed to identify potential trend reversal points and is used to determine the moment of buying or selling assets. The indicator helps traders make decisions based on changes in market dynamics. This implementation of the indicator is its creative version. Since the standard version is very limited by its built-in settings, this implementation has significantly
Extended Keltner Channel MT5
Sergey Efimenko
Göstergeler
"Keltner Kanalı" göstergesinin genişletilmiş versiyonu. Bu, fiyat pozisyonunun oynaklığına göre oranını belirlemenizi sağlayan analitik bir araçtır. Göstergenin orta çizgisini hesaplamak için 26 çeşit hareketli ortalama ve 11 fiyat seçeneği kullanabilirsiniz. Fiyat, kanalın üst veya alt sınırına dokunduğunda yapılandırılabilir uyarılar sizi bilgilendirecektir. Mevcut ortalama türleri: Basit Hareketli Ortalama, Üstel Hareketli Ortalama, Wilder Üstel Hareketli Ortalama, Doğrusal Ağırlıklı Hareketl
Marcon s Deviation
Luiz Antonio De Sousa Marcon
Göstergeler
DESVIO DE MARCON  (Desvio Dinâmico de VWAP) O Desvio de Marcon é um indicador desenvolvido com o intuito de fornecer ao TRADER uma ferramenta capaz de antecipar pontos relevantes de suporte e resistência através de canais de desvios de VWAP traçados no gráfico.  Mas qual a diferença entre o Desvio de Marcon e os canais de desvio padrão da VWAP já existentes? O Desvio de Marcon utiliza um algoritmo estatístico desenvolvido por Luiz Antonio de Sousa Marcon, que lhe dá a capacidade de se auto calib
Best swing
Winsou Cedric Anicet Kpanou
Göstergeler
-- BEST SWING  -- L'indicateur BEST SWING est un indicateur technique personnalisé, un excellent outil pour négocier les cassures en fonction des niveaux de support et de résistance horizontaux. L'indicateur BEST SWING utilise une formule complexe en analysant des données de prix autrement incongrues sur les cours de clôture de chaque période, ainsi que les hauts et les bas du prix, afin de donner un aperçu de la force ou de la faiblesse de la tendance du marché et de sa probabilité
Breakout Potential MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time . This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle.  Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108931/ How does it work ? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red ca
Supreme OBV Divergence Indicator
Eveline Van Neyghem
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A lot of professional traders use high quality divergence signals as a part of their strategy to enter a position. Spotting correct divergences quickly can often be hard, especially if your eye isn’t trained for it yet. For this reason we’ve created a series of easy to use professional oscillator divergence indicators that are very customisable so you get only the signals you want to trade. We have this divergence indicator for RSI, MACD, Stochastics, CCI and OBV. RSI:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
Channel FTF MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Göstergeler
The Envelopes indicator determines the presence of a trend or flat. It has 3 types of signals, shows the probable retracement levels and levels of the possible targets. The Fibonacci coefficients are used in the indicator's calculations. Signals   (generated when touching the lines or rebounding from lines): Trend   - the middle line of the Envelopes has a distinct inclination; the lines below the channel's middle line are used for buy trades, the lines above the middle line and the middle line
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
Göstergeler
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
Dorian
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
The Dorian indicator is an intuitive tool for determining the current market trend. It is based on a simple visualization in the form of two-color lines, which makes it convenient for use by both beginners and experienced traders. This indicator not only helps determine the direction of the trend, but also serves as a valuable advisor for making decisions about entering the market or closing positions. Due to its simplicity and effectiveness, Dorian is recommended for traders of any experience
Retracement Watcher MT5
Christian Ricard
Göstergeler
This indicator watch the Fibonacci retracement for levels and timeframes selected by the trader. In the workload of day trading, having your eyes on all the timeframes to validate some information, for Fibonacci traders, is really time consuming and requires constant focus.  With this in mind, this tool allows you to have your attention on other trading details while this one monitors the retracements of each timeframe in real time. In the charts, this indicator data (retracement %, age of the r
Persistent Trend
Marat Sultanov
Göstergeler
This indicator identifies the global trend and has a powerful algorithm for filtering out any type of noise that can interfere with trend direction identification. A special filter shows areas of sideways trend, consolidation or flat, which allows you to avoid any uncertainties in the market movement vision and gives a clear understanding of the global trend movement. This indicator has no analogues and gives it unique advantages in the analysis of price movements and determination of the dire
Multi Trend Fast Tracer MT5
Wei Guo
Göstergeler
This is an original, agile, and excellent trending system. Whether you are a beginner trading novice or a professional trader, this set of indicators can help you quickly and timely track the latest changes in market trends. It has the following characteristics: The method of use is extremely simple, plug and play, and the display of all trend analysis results is clear at a glance; There is no need to configure any functional parameters, the trend tracking indicator will automatically analyze th
Break or Bounce Trading Indicator
Yasir Zaidi
Göstergeler
Trade like a pro and never miss Break or Bounce of a Support or Resistence Line Get alert  and suggested Trading points (entry, TP1, TP2 and SL) whenever there is a break of - Break or Bounce from Pivot Point Support or Resistence - Break or Bounce from a Trendline (upper and lower Trendline) - High and Low of a previous period Any suggestion on other types of Support / Resistence to add are more than welcome
Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Göstergeler
DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
Göstergeler
Powerful Alerts at Every Moving Average Crossover! Overview: CrossMaster PRO is a professional indicator designed to detect and notify you of precise crossover points between two customizable moving averages. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor — this tool will give you the clarity and timing you need to enter and exit the market with confidence . Features:  Detects both bullish and bearish MA crossovers in real-time  Sends push notifications , pop-up alerts , and scre
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (73)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (44)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağla
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.89 (27)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Akıllı stop-loss hassasiyeti doğrudan grafiğinizde Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin veya sezgilere güvenmeden net ve metodik şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için geliştirilmiş bir çözümdür. Bu araç, klasik fiyat davranışı mantığını (yükselen zirveler, alçalan dipler) modern breakout algılama teknolojisi ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesinin nerede olması gerektiğini tespit eder. Trend dönemlerinde, yatay piyasalarda vey
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (97)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (24)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5'te Altın (XAU/USD) Ticaret Sistemi Ciddi yatırımcı için: Altın ticaretine, birden fazla piyasa analiz faktörünü birleştiren, yapılandırılmış, veriye dayalı bir metodoloji ile yaklaşın. Bu araç, Altın ticaret analizinizi desteklemek için üretilmiştir. Sınırlı Fiyat Fırsatı Bu, fiyat artmadan Gold Sniper Scalper Pro'ya sahip olma şansıdır.  Ürün fiyatı, sonraki her 10 satın alma işleminden sonra $50 artacaktır. Son Fiyat: $498 Analitik Avantajınızı Tanımlaya
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (23)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.44 (9)
Göstergeler
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO ile   tanışın Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak üzere tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı ve yeşil çubukl
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (135)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (54)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
TREND PRO'yu hemen satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş trend göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsi
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Quantum Breakout PRO   , Breakout Bölgeleri ile ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Breakout PRO       yenilikçi ve dinamik koparma bölgesi stratejisiyle ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. Kuantum Breakout Göstergesi, size 5 kar hedefi bölgesi ile kırılma bölgelerinde sinyal okları ve kırılma kutusuna da
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Göstergeler
Was: $299  Now: $149  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (10)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend Stop
Mario Jemic
Göstergeler
Description of the Indicator Trend Stop shows the highest/lowest value of the last N periods. Can help traders identify the trend direction and potential stop levels.    Use Trend Stop indicator to detects the trend direction. Downtrend if the price crosses the Trend Stop line upwards  Uptrend if the price crosses the Trend Stop line downwards  Use Trend Stop indicator to  define  optimal stop levels. Downtrend Place your stops    above the Trend Stop line Uptrend Place your stops below the T
Fractal Pivot Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Göstergeler
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview Fractal Pivot Lines   is a custom trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It dynamically draws lines connecting fractal highs and lows, helping traders visualize local market structure, momentum shifts, and trend channels. What It Does Connects the   last N fractals   (of the same type – highs or lows) with visible lines. Fractal highs (pivots up) are linked by   green lines , forming potential resistance paths. Fractal lows (pivots down) are linked by   re
Reverse Engineered RSI MT4
Mario Jemic
Göstergeler
Reverse Engineered RSI projects traditional RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart instead of the oscillator window. This lets traders see where RSI overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual market prices, making it easier to spot precise support, resistance, and potential reversal levels without switching views or relying on hidden momentum data.
Fractal Pivot Lines
Mario Jemic
Göstergeler
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It dynamically draws lines connecting fractal highs and lows, helping traders visualize local market structure, momentum shifts, and trend channels. What It Does Connects the last N fractals (of the same type – highs or lows) with visible lines. Fractal highs (pivots up) are linked by green lines , forming potential resistance paths. Fractal lows (pivots down) are linked by red lines ,
Reverse Engineered RSI MT5
Mario Jemic
Göstergeler
Reverse Engineered RSI projects traditional RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart instead of the oscillator window. This lets traders see where RSI overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual market prices, making it easier to spot precise support, resistance, and potential reversal levels without switching views or relying on hidden momentum data.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt