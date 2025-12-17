Edgevia GOLD Trend

🏆 Edgevia GOLD Trend – Automated XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor

Edgevia GOLD Trend is an automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), focusing on trend alignment, momentum validation, and disciplined execution control.

The EA is built for traders who prioritize structure, risk awareness, and consistency rather than aggressive or uncontrolled trading behavior.

🔒 Core strategy logic is protected as proprietary intellectual property. Only essential operational parameters are exposed.

🔹 Strategy Overview

Edgevia GOLD operates by identifying high-probability market conditions where trend direction, momentum strength, and volatility are aligned.
Trades are executed only during favorable sessions and acceptable market conditions, helping to reduce noise and poor-quality entries.

The system is designed to avoid ranging and low-liquidity environments, focusing instead on structured market movement.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Adaptive trend-following framework

  • Multi-layer market condition validation

  • Momentum and strength confirmation

  • Volatility-based trade filtering

  • Session-based execution control

  • Real-time monitoring dashboard

🔹 Risk & Trade Management

  • Automatic position sizing based on account risk

  • Fixed and dynamic trade protection mechanisms

  • Trailing stop and time-based exit control

  • Maximum simultaneous position limitation

  • Daily loss protection to prevent overexposure

🔹 Execution Environment

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframes: M5 / M15

  • Recommended account: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Low-spread broker strongly recommended

  • VPS recommended for stable execution

🔹 User Inputs (Simplified)

Only risk and execution-related settings are configurable:

  • Risk per trade

  • Maximum spread

  • Trading session hours

  • Maximum open positions

  • Daily loss limit

  • Trailing stop control

Internal strategy parameters are not user-adjustable.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This EA does not guarantee profits

  • Drawdown may increase during unfavorable market conditions

  • Performance depends on broker conditions and risk settings

  • Always test on a demo account before live trading

✅ Why Edgevia GOLD?

  • Clean and disciplined trading logic

  • Designed for long-term deployment

  • Transparent risk control

  • No curve-fitting or over-optimization claims

  • Suitable for traders who understand Gold volatility


