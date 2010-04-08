🏆 Edgevia GOLD Trend – Automated XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor

Edgevia GOLD Trend is an automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), focusing on trend alignment, momentum validation, and disciplined execution control.

The EA is built for traders who prioritize structure, risk awareness, and consistency rather than aggressive or uncontrolled trading behavior.

🔒 Core strategy logic is protected as proprietary intellectual property. Only essential operational parameters are exposed.

🔹 Strategy Overview

Edgevia GOLD operates by identifying high-probability market conditions where trend direction, momentum strength, and volatility are aligned.

Trades are executed only during favorable sessions and acceptable market conditions, helping to reduce noise and poor-quality entries.

The system is designed to avoid ranging and low-liquidity environments, focusing instead on structured market movement.

🔹 Key Characteristics

Adaptive trend-following framework

Multi-layer market condition validation

Momentum and strength confirmation

Volatility-based trade filtering

Session-based execution control

Real-time monitoring dashboard

🔹 Risk & Trade Management

Automatic position sizing based on account risk

Fixed and dynamic trade protection mechanisms

Trailing stop and time-based exit control

Maximum simultaneous position limitation

Daily loss protection to prevent overexposure

🔹 Execution Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: M5 / M15

Recommended account: ECN / Raw Spread

Low-spread broker strongly recommended

VPS recommended for stable execution

🔹 User Inputs (Simplified)

Only risk and execution-related settings are configurable:

Risk per trade

Maximum spread

Trading session hours

Maximum open positions

Daily loss limit

Trailing stop control

Internal strategy parameters are not user-adjustable.

⚠️ Important Notes

This EA does not guarantee profits

Drawdown may increase during unfavorable market conditions

Performance depends on broker conditions and risk settings

Always test on a demo account before live trading

✅ Why Edgevia GOLD?